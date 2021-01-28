Here's What a $15,000 Valentine's Day Package Gets You at the West Hollywood Edition
Let's just say truffle popcorn and champagne are waiting in the private movie theater.
The West Hollywood Edition wants to make your Valentine's Day a little sexier with its new Date Night package.
The Los Angeles hotel is offering a few interested love birds the chance to live out their luxurious dreams with its new Valentine's package. It all begins with a private car transfer to the hotel via their home or from Los Angeles International Airport.
From there, they'll be swept away to the hotel for a one-night stay in the custom-furnished Penthouse, which comes with an expansive wraparound landscaped terrace and panoramic views of Los Angeles. Guests will be greeted with a bottle of Dom Perignon and a stunning floral arrangement on arrival.
In the room, guests can lounge on the crisp, white bed, take in the view in the room's oversized sitting area, or soak in the oversized, stand-alone tub.
Guests booking the package also gain exclusive private access to the hotel's state-of-the-art screening room where they can enjoy a movie of their choice with champagne and truffle popcorn. From there, guests will head back to the penthouse and be treated to a three-course meal in the comfort of the suite.
At the end of the night, guests can unwind in that oversized tub with luxury amenities by Le Labo — from the custom Edition scented candle to bath salts.
The following morning, guests can sleep in as long as they'd like and call down when they're ready for a bit of champagne breakfast in bed. After a late check-out at 4 pm, the couple will depart the hotel with a curated selection of gifts from the hotel spa and leave in their own private transfer back to their residence or airport, just as they came.
The package begins at $15,000 and is subject to availability. Private transfers are available within 20 miles of The West Hollywood Edition. Call or book on the hotel's website now.
Stacey Leasca is a journalist, photographer, and media professor. Send tips and follow her on Instagram now.