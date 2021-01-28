Let's just say truffle popcorn and champagne are waiting in the private movie theater.

Here's What a $15,000 Valentine's Day Package Gets You at the West Hollywood Edition

The West Hollywood Edition wants to make your Valentine's Day a little sexier with its new Date Night package.

The Los Angeles hotel is offering a few interested love birds the chance to live out their luxurious dreams with its new Valentine's package. It all begins with a private car transfer to the hotel via their home or from Los Angeles International Airport.

From there, they'll be swept away to the hotel for a one-night stay in the custom-furnished Penthouse, which comes with an expansive wraparound landscaped terrace and panoramic views of Los Angeles. Guests will be greeted with a bottle of Dom Perignon and a stunning floral arrangement on arrival.

Image zoom Credit: NIKOLAS KOENIG

In the room, guests can lounge on the crisp, white bed, take in the view in the room's oversized sitting area, or soak in the oversized, stand-alone tub.

Guests booking the package also gain exclusive private access to the hotel's state-of-the-art screening room where they can enjoy a movie of their choice with champagne and truffle popcorn. From there, guests will head back to the penthouse and be treated to a three-course meal in the comfort of the suite.

Image zoom Credit: NIKOLAS KOENIG

At the end of the night, guests can unwind in that oversized tub with luxury amenities by Le Labo — from the custom Edition scented candle to bath salts.

The following morning, guests can sleep in as long as they'd like and call down when they're ready for a bit of champagne breakfast in bed. After a late check-out at 4 pm, the couple will depart the hotel with a curated selection of gifts from the hotel spa and leave in their own private transfer back to their residence or airport, just as they came.

The package begins at $15,000 and is subject to availability. Private transfers are available within 20 miles of The West Hollywood Edition. Call or book on the hotel's website now.