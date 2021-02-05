This Luxury Hamptons Hotel Wants You to Visit for Valentine’s Day — Round-trip Helicopter Ride Included

Still looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for someone special? The Reform Club and Blade are making that decision a little easier.

The Reform Club, a secluded full-service hotel set within expansive garden grounds over 5 lush acres in picturesque Amagansett, is teaming up with Blade, the private helicopter company, to offer a very special Valentine's Day package.

With the deal, guests can snag two seats on a round-trip Blade flight for $1,590 per person between Manhattan and East Hampton. On the flight, guests will also be gifted with Paravel Dopp kits with next-generation wellness products.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Reform Club

On the ground, guests will hop into their private SUV transportation for the drive to The Reform Club, where they'll enjoy a three-night stay in a King Suite. At the hotel, they'll also enjoy a daily continental breakfast, 24-hour innkeeper service, free Wi-Fi, cruiser bicycles at their disposal to go explore the town, beach equipment for a wintery seaside escape, and a fully-equipped fitness center for anyone who, for some reason, still works out while on vacation. For those who want to level up, private chefs are available for in-room dining experiences upon request.

Inside The Reform Club, guests can spend their Valentine's Day sitting around one of the communal fire pits or cozying up to one of its in-suite fireplaces for a more romantic vibe.

Each suite features original artwork, ultra-comfortable king-size beds outfitted with Matouk linens, oversized marble bathrooms with L'Occitane bath amenities for a good soak, gourmet items and beverages in the mini-fridge, flat-screen Smart TVs for movie nights, and a Sonos audio system so guests can have a little dance party all to themselves.