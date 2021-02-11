Get Paid $2,000 to Host a Galentine's Day Movie Marathon for Your Best Friends

In a world that often prioritizes romantic relationships, especially around this time of year, satellite TV company Dish Network is honoring the power of friendship by paying one lucky person to host a Galentine's Day party.

Typically celebrated on Feb. 13, Galentine's Day is the perfect occasion to show your gal pals some love before any significant others steal them away for romance. And with Dish Network's "dream job," there's a $2,000 check up for grabs. All you have to do is host a Galentine's Day movie marathon and watch at least three movies all about friendship and girl power. Dish Network will provide a list of movies to choose from, including more moving — albeit cheesy — films, like "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," as well as laugh-out-loud classics like "Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion" and "Legally Blonde."

To earn the $2,000, the Galentine's Day streaming party must be hosted via Zoom or Google Hangouts before the end of February. The host and their gal pals must then answer a few questions about the experience and post a video to YouTube or Vimeo dishing all the details on how the party went. Did you laugh? Did you cry? Did the virtual gathering bring everyone a little closer together? Dish Network wants to know it all.

Image zoom Credit: blackCAT/Getty

To make sure the party goes off without a hitch, Dish Network will also provide streaming access for the three movies you'll watch, access to a virtual hangout room, meal vouchers for you and your friends (e.g. DoorDash or UberEats), plus all sorts of Galentine's Day swag like candy, popcorn, blankets, and heart-shaped everything.

For your chance at the prize, head to the Dish Network Galentine's Day website to fill out the application. According to the site: "Our ideal applicant is passionate about celebrating women — even if they aren't a woman themself. If you're into this pro-women holiday and you enjoy early 2000s soundtracks and predictable happy endings, we want you to apply."

Applications close on Feb. 16 at 12 p.m. MT, giving applicants a little extra time past the traditional Galentine's Day date to celebrate.