Tennessee Shelter's 'Puppergrams' Will Let an Adorable Puppy Deliver Your Valentine's Day Gift

Image zoom Inna Skaldutska/Getty Images

Forget chocolates and flowers, the best way to show your love is with a puppy.

The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, located in Blountville, Tennessee, is holding a special fundraising event for Valentine’s Day this year. Not only is the shelter offering gifts you can order for your loved ones, but the items will also be delivered by an adorable, adoptable puppy from the shelter.

In addition to providing a nice gift for your sweetheart, the "Puppergrams" campaign will raise funds to help the shelter run its day-to-day operations. And who knows, maybe you’ll decide to foster or adopt your little “puppergram” when you meet them (although that’s not required).

According to the shelter’s Facebook event, locals can donate $75 and have a cute shelter dog deliver a gift to their beloved's workplace. There are two gifts to choose from: a dozen roses with red velvet “pupcakes” or a dozen chocolate-dipped bacon roses with a one-hour axe-throwing pass. The shelter puppies will be accompanied by VIPSeen Magazine personalities Whitney Allen Carr or Sherri Jessee.

There are only a few “puppergrams” available on both Feb. 13 and 14. Twenty-four spots are left for the one dozen roses and "pupcakes" gift, while 12 spots remain for the one dozen bacon roses and axe-throwing option. Only those located in the Bristol and Kingsport areas of Tennessee are eligible for this offer.

Sadly, this isn’t offered everywhere in the U.S., but we’re glad that a lot of Tennesseans will have an excellent Valentine’s Day.

In order to get a “puppergram” for your love, you can direct message the shelter on Facebook or call (423) 279-2741.