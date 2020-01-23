Spend Valentine's Day on a Romantic Dinner Train Ride Through the Northern California Countryside (Video)

Valentine’s Day should be a special occasion for you and your partner. If the typical candy and flowers just won’t cut it, there is a unique trip you both can take, especially if you’re in the Sacramento area.

The Sacramento RiverTrain is hosting a special Valentine’s Day dinner excursion on Feb. 14 for all couples who want to celebrate their love with a trip through the Northern California countryside.

Image zoom Courtesy of Sacramento River Train

The Valentine’s Day Dinner Train takes guests on a 14-mile journey from West Sacramento to Woodland, according to Only In Your State. Departing from 400 North Harbor Blvd., the two-and-a-half-hour ride passes through open farmland and the Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area, plus it includes a delicious dinner, chocolate, and romantic roses.

According to the Sacramento RiverTrain website, this excursion offers the perfect excuse to unplug and focus on romance. Even better, the Valentine’s Day Dinner Train is one of three trips that will take place over Valentine’s Day weekend. If you have other plans on Feb. 14, there are also great options on Saturday and Sunday.

Image zoom Courtesy of Sacramento River Train

If you are a wine connoisseur, take the Old Vine Express - Valentine’s Edition on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. The ride includes tastings of some of the best wines from Northern California, a live band, roses, and chocolate, according to Only In Your State. On Feb. 16 at noon, there is a Valentine’s Day version of the RiverTrain Excursion, which is a great way to bring the kids and have a more casual experience.

Image zoom Courtesy of Sacramento River Train

The Valentine’s Day Dinner Train, however, is only for adults over 21. In order to buy tickets, visit the Valentine’s Day Weekend Train page on the company’s website. Tickets are $105 per person and include a dinner option (beef, chicken, or vegetarian).

For more information, visit the Sacramento RiverTrain website.