NYC's Highest Observation Deck Is Opening Early on Valentine's Day so Lovebirds Can Watch the Sunrise

Move aside, Empire State Building — Edge NYC, the highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere, is stepping in to offer sky-high views of the Big Apple, along with a bit of romance, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Rising 1,131 feet in the air, Edge offers some of the most iconic views of New York City. While visitors often plan their trip to catch the sunset, for one day only — Valentine's Day — Edge is opening its doors earlier than usual, so lovebirds can watch the sunrise.

Located in the heart of Hudson Yards, Edge has already extended its hours for the week of Feb. 14 to 21, opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m. But on the big day, people can spark a little romance with the rare opportunity to watch the sunrise, as Edge opens its doors at 6 a.m. Along with this exclusive sunrise access on Valentine's Day, visitors can sip on Cupid's Cocoa, a creamy hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and served with a red- and pink-sprinkled Rice Krispie treat.

The Edge observation deck juts out of the building, offering both indoor and outdoor viewing areas to take in the 360-degree panorama of New York City. There are also angled glass walls and a glass floor, leaving guests feeling like they're floating. So, if your date doesn't have you on cloud nine, at least the unobstructed vistas can make up for it. And if you need a little bit of adrenaline, there are also outdoor skyline steps from the 100th to 101st floors.

Only 50 tickets are available for this highly exclusive event. They go on sale on Feb. 8 at exactly noon ET, so mark your calendars and be ready to click that purchase button. If you miss out on the sunrise tickets, Edge is still helping sweethearts toast to love with its Champagne ticket, complete with stunning views and a glass of bubbly.

