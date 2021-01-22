This 'Nest' Restaurant in Cabo Is 'Suspended Between the Sea and the Land' — and You Buy It Out for Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, which means it's time to start planning something memorable for your someone special. This year, why not go big? Like, really, really big, and book the Nido Love Nest romance package from the Viceroy Los Cabos.

This year, the restaurant at the Cabo hotel is offering lovers the chance to buy out the entire restaurant so they can make their person swoon.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Viceroy Los Cabos

For those unfamiliar with the Nido, it's a nest-like structure "suspended between the sea and the land." According to the restaurant, its look and its menu were inspired by "the travels and research of John Steinbeck and Ed Ricketts, who fell enamored with this region along the Sea of Cortez as well as the abundance of fresh seafood and organic produce in the destination."

On the menu, guests will find small bites to share, alongside its signature local dishes like yellowtail ceviche, dumplings, kampachi tiradito, and wagyu nigiri.

With the Nido Love Nest package, guests can dine on all this and more. The package even comes with a "love nest concierge" who will be on hand to wait on your every need. The romantic dinner for two also comes with a photographer to capture the entire evening, making it the ideal time for a proposal or declaration of love. The cost? A cool $25,000, but can you really put a price on a perfect evening with your love?​

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Viceroy Los Cabos

And, if you're spending $25,000 on dinner, you might as well book a stay in one of the hotel's luxury casitas. Its 3,575-square-foot, three-bedroom waterside casita comes with every amenity you'd need, including a private rooftop sundeck, its own swimming pool, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows so you can watch the sun go down over the ocean, and much more. Go ahead, book it. Because nothing is too good for your love.