You Could Win a Free Trip to Portugal by Showing up at Newark Airport in a Wedding Dress or Tux

It’s Feb. 12. Have you made Valentine’s Day plans yet? If you just broke into a cold sweat because you absolutely forgot to plan a big romantic gesture for your partner it’s okay. TAP Air Portugal has your back and is giving away free trips to Lisbon. However, like all good things in life, this giveaway has one big catch.

On Wednesday, the airline announced its plans to give three couples free tickets for a three-night weekend in Lisbon from Feb. 14 to 17. The lucky Valentine’s Day lovers will be gifted the tickets along with a stay at the recently renovated Tivoli Avenida Liberdade.

However, to qualify for the tickets, couples have show up at Newark Liberty International Airport in full wedding attire. That’s right, that means a dress and tuxedo of some variety. Couples must also meet at TAP’s ticket counter in Terminal B, at 2 p.m., ahead of the 6:05 p.m. flight the lucky winners will take to Lisbon.

Should more than three couples arrive in wedding gear on Feb. 14, the airline explained an onsite panel of judges will determine who will receive the free trips.

Once aboard, the winning couples will each be provided with a glass of champagne to toast to their last-minute trip. And, on Sunday, the winning couples will be treated to a romantic four-hour wine tour, with tastings, courtesy of Estrela d’Alva Tours, before packing their bags to return home the next day.

Check out all the rules and eligibility requirements for entry on TAP’s website now. Not sure you’re ready to commit to wearing a wedding dress or tuxedo for a trip to Portugal? That’s okay, you can still plan your own getaway to Travel + Leisure’s 2016 destination of the year by checking out our tips and booking your own trip from Newark to Lisbon with TAP Air Portugal. And, if you and your honey can wait a few weeks to plan your visit, those flights could cost you just a few hundred bucks.