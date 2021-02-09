Miller High Life Will Pay for One Lucky Couple’s Bar Tab for Life — Here’s How It Could Be You

Valentine's Day is just around the corner. If your partner is one of those people that either has it all or is completely difficult to shop for, Miller High Life is here to help.

This Valentine's Day, Miller High Life is offering up the ultimate Valentine's Day gift for both you and your partner: paying for your drive bar tab for life.

The "Champagne of Beers" is offering to cover one couple's dive bar tabs for life, or for as long as a $20,000 High Life Gold Card will last.

"That's right, your bar tab is officially on us," the company said.

But hang on, because there's more. To honor both Valentine's Day and the best gift giveaway ever, Miller High Life is also gifting the winning couple with a date night unlike any other. In February, the beer brand will rent out the couple's favorite local dive bar exclusively (and safely) just for them.

It's a big win-win because the local bar gets the business and the couple gets to enjoy their favorite spot alone. Miller High Life will even provide endless peanuts, popcorn, and bar food (in heart shapes, of course), along with some premium Wisconsin bratwurst, and other "charcuterie" for the bar to serve the couple. Oh, and they'll even provide some candlelight for ambiance — and plenty of High Life.

To enter, couples just need to send the beer company their "dive bar love story" (keep it to 150 words or less) at DiveBarLovers@promo.millerhighlife.com. Couples can enter from today through Feb. 14, 2020, for their chance to win. The winning couple will be announced on Feb. 15, 2021. Entries should include their state of residence, age, and a photo of the couple. Couples must be 21 years old or older to enter, they must also have a valid driver's license and be available for a date night in February.