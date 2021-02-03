Celebrate Valentine's Day at a Lowe's Home Improvement Store — Seriously

There's nothing more romantic than champagne and finger foods under the dreamy glow of the lighting aisle.

Valentine's Day is almost here, though this year, it will look anything but typical. Gone are the days of candle-lit dinners out at a favorite restaurant or galavanting around town, kissing maskless under the moonlit sky. But, fear not, because Lowe's — yes the home improvement store — is here to save romance.

For Valentine's Day 2021, Lowe's is putting its own twist on romance. It's offering 50 couples the one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day experience to come into the store and participate in an intimate splash-painting date night.

"We thought, how better to translate all of the great DIY energy we've seen for months into some really romantic DIY energy," Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, shared in a statement. "In a year where traditional Valentine's Day options remain limited, we are ready to turn Lowe's into the ultimate date night for a few lucky couples… that they never knew they needed."

Those lucky enough to take part in the experience will enter the participating stores and head to a dedicated area away from other customers.

The evening begins with a toast to celebrate their relationship, followed by light bites. Next, couples will choose from a curated "menu" of HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams paint colors to use when creating their masterpiece. They'll take those colors to the "paint zone," which comes with all the other supplies they'll need to create their expression of love.

