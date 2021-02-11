Get Sweet Valentine's Day Revenge on Your 'Trash Ex' by Booking Them a Dumpster While You Stay in a Plush Hotel

Valentine's Day doesn't have to be all flowers, candy, and warm, fuzzy feelings.

It can also be about revenge.

Hotels.com is offering heartbroken people of the world the perfect way to tell their "trash exes" exactly what they think of them with a special stay inside a dumpster.

The V-Day Dumpster Stay is, of course, totally fictional. While it may give you pleasure to think of your ex being literally thrown in a dumpster, Hotels.com realizes this might not be very practical or safe. Hey, there are limits to what even a hotel booking website can do.

Instead, you can get the figurative satisfaction of receiving a fake "booking" for your ex in a dumpster while you get a $300 Hotels.com gift card that can be put toward a plush hotel stay for yourself. That is true closure.

Now through Friday, Feb. 12 at 8 a.m. you can tell Hotels.com why your ex was "trash," while also describing your dream hotel stay. Only 15 lucky winners will be chosen to book a fictional dumpster for their ex and a very real gift card at the same time. The gift card never expires, so you can use it easily towards your next trip if you're not planning to travel for Valentine's Day due to the pandemic. Or, you can treat yourself on V-Day with a local hotel stay.

"If there are two truths on which we can all agree, it's that we have a terrible ex who should be left in the past, and travel is always one of the best forms of self-love," said Jennifer Dohm, Head of PR and Communications, North America, in a statement. "That's why Hotels.com is rewarding travelers looking for a way to move on and move up from their former flames this year with this one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day offer."

Winners will be notified by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. For more information or to book your ex a figurative "hotel" stay they truly deserve, visit the Hotels.com website.