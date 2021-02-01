Recreate Scenes From 'The Notebook' for Valentine's Day at This Waterfront Hotel in Charleston

Charleston's only waterfront hotel is offering a new package that lets you recreate scenes from "The Notebook" for Valentine's Day.

Love isn't easy, but planning a romantic Valentine's Day experience doesn't have to be hard.

Charleston is known for its history and beautiful architecture, but it's also well known for being the setting for Nicholas Sparks' romantic novel (and the subsequent movie, based on the book), "The Notebook."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of HarbourView Inn, a Charlestowne Hotels Managed Property

While it can't guarantee your own, personal Ryan Gosling or Rachel McAdams (those you'll have to supply yourself), Charleston's only waterfront hotel in the Historic District, the HarbourView Inn, is offering couples luxury accommodations and charming amenities inspired by one of Charleston's favorite love stories, just in time for Valentine's Day.

"Allie & Noah's Timeless Romance Experience" is a getaway that's sure to inspire an epic romance. The experience takes guests on a one-of-a-kind trip that helps them relive the movie, scene-by-scene.

The new package has some amazing experiences and perks at Charleston's most whimsical landmarks, including a $25 gift card to Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream (where Allie licks ice cream off Noah's face) and a private carriage ride for two around the Historic District –– on which you'll pass by King Street and The American Theatre, where guests can request to have a personalized romantic saying displayed on the marquee. In addition, the package includes two tickets and private transportation to Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens, general admission for two to Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, complete with house tour and Audubon Swamp Garden tour, a rose petal turndown with a bottle of sparkling wine, as well as one dozen roses in-room upon arrival, and a $100 gift card for dinner at High Cotton.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of HarbourView Inn, a Charlestowne Hotels Managed Property

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of HarbourView Inn, a Charlestowne Hotels Managed Property

The HarbourView Inn also provides an intimate, boutique hotel style stay that offers stunning views of Charleston's waterfront, comfortably accommodations, great food, and easy access to the best spots in Charleston.

Package rates and more information can be found on the HarbourView Inn website or by calling the hotel directly.