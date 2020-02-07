Spend Valentine’s Day Under Grand Central Terminal’s Famous Zodiac Ceiling by Winning This Romantic Dinner for Two

Image zoom Andrew Aitchison/Getty Images

Valentine’s Day spent under the stars sounds just about as romantic as it gets. But Valentine’s Day spent under the constellations in the middle of New York City — with no one else around, to boot — sounds impossibly dreamy.

That's exactly the glamorous celebration one lucky couple can win, spending Valentine’s Day with a romantic dinner for two under Grand Central Terminal’s zodiac ceiling. Winners will dine on a three-course dinner with wine pairings from Nordic Michelin-star restaurant Agern as well as cocktails from the Campbell Bar, gifts from Diptyque and a box of Li-Lac Chocolates to sweeten up the night.

And to up the romance even more, a Steinway artist will perform live on a Steinway & Sons grand piano.

There is a catch, however: in order to have this quiet and exclusive experience, diners have to agree to eat from 2:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 since the terminal closes to the public at 2 a.m. and reopens at 5:30 a.m.

But not to worry, as part of the “Valentines Under the Stars” prize, Grand Central is putting the lucky winners up in the Presidential Suite at the Grand Hyatt New York hotel behind the terminal.

To enter, couples need to like the Valentines Under the Stars post on Instagram, comment with the name of the person they want to share the experience with, and follow @love.gct. You need to enter by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 7, and winners will be notified via a direct message on Instagram on Feb. 10.

Grand Central was first opened in 1913 and has maintained much of its beaux-arts charm. The iconic ceiling is made up of 12 constellations painted in gold leaf as well as 2,500 stars, including 59 that are lit by LED lights, according to the terminal.

And if you look closely, you’ll notice that the zodiac is in fact painted backwards. While the terminal says it’s not clear exactly how it happened, “Grand Central’s founder and benefactor Cornelius Vanderbilt claimed that it was no accident; the zodiac was intended to be viewed from a divine perspective, rather than a human one, inside his temple to transportation.”