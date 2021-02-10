Watch 'Dolly Parton' and 'Elvis' Perform Virtual Weddings Live From This Retro Nashville Motel This Weekend

Valentine's Day 2021 may look a little different than years past. While many will be forgoing nights out on the town, others may have to video conference in with their lovers stuck somewhere else around the world. But, just because people can't go out or can't be together in person, doesn't mean they can't have a great time together online. And virtual Zoom club Eschaton is here to deliver that fun.

On Feb. 13, Eschaton will open its virtual doors for an evening of immersive entertainment. For those unfamiliar, Eschaton is part nightclub, part live theater experience, part immersive theater all hosted via Zoom. Guests enter the digital space and choose from dozens of Zoom rooms to explore. Behind each door is another performer including music, cinema, drag, burlesque, performance art, and more. Online guests are encouraged to keep their cameras and mics on so they can interact with one another and the performers throughout their time online.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The Dive Motel

For Valentine's Day, Eschaton will be broadcasting a live performance from the ultra-cool Nashville Dive Motel. The virtual event will come with plenty of spinning disco balls, leopard walls, shag carpets, and all the good, old-fashioned fun the hotel has to offer guests on a regular basis.

There will also be both Elvis and Dolly Parton impersonators on hand for back-to-back virtual weddings you can all attend at its drive-thru wedding chapel.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The Dive Motel