Surprise Your Crush With Midnight Ice Skating and an Overnight Stay at One of NYC’s Most Iconic Winter Villages

New York City is full of romance, and there's still one way for a few locals to enjoy Valentine's Day in the midst of the pandemic.

Booking.com is launching a new campaign that sends love letters to destinations across the U.S., and inviting all Americans (and a few "familiar faces") to write their own inspiring love letters to their favorite cities. While we're all stuck at home and can't travel for the time being, these letters are a small way to remember these wonderful destinations until it's safe to go to them again.

And the company is bringing its love letters to life for the Big Apple to kick off the campaign. This unique, overnight experience includes custom-designed accommodations in Bryant Park's Winter Village, inside the Polar Lounge.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Booking.com

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Booking.com

In addition, guests will be able to enjoy hot chocolate and other treats with beautiful views of the city inside an igloo, midnight ice skating, a shopping spree at the Winter Village Shoppes, and room service courtesy of the Bryant Park Grill.

For safety reasons, Booking.com advises any potential guests to observe state-to-state guidelines for helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. There are only two, one-night stays available, so only two lucky couples will be able to book this special offer.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Booking.com

But the best part, perhaps, is that these stays are remarkably affordable for showing your special someone you care on Valentine's Day. The two stays will be offered on February 13 and 14 for only $14.21 USD.

Booking is available exclusively on the Booking.com website starting on Feb. 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. If you're not in New York City, you can also can show your favorite destinations some love by posting your very own digital love letter on social media using #LoveLettersToAmerica.

For more information or to book this special stay, visit Booking.com.