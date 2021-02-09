Airbnb and Bumble Team Up to Offer a Collection of Virtual Experiences Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

They say, you don't really know your significant other until you travel with them. But for those who are single or in new relationships, visiting a far-flung destination with their sweetheart might not be in the cards for a while. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Bumble — a women-first social-networking app — has teamed up with Airbnb to ease the sting of that reality.

"We've found that over 60% of daters are expecting the desire to travel to be a top conversation topic this year, especially as travel restrictions continue to prevail in various countries," said Jemma Ahmed, Bumble's head of insights, in a statement. "We also know that 83% of people are planning to use dating apps just as much as they do now — if not more — through Valentine's Day this year. With this in mind, we wanted to offer our community the opportunity to experience activities from all corners of the world — all while connecting with someone in a safe, fun, and interactive way."

Bumble users based in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada will also have exclusive access to a 20% discount, which will apply to any Airbnb Online Experience booked before May 2021. Now through Feb. 15, people in those countries can find the Airbnb profile within the Bumble Date function and swipe right to receive the discount code. Bumble will also offer its community the chance to book an Airbnb Online Experience from a chat, marking the app's first-ever messaging integration with a partner.

To check out the full list of Airbnb experiences, visit airbnb.com/love.