Airbnb and Bumble Team Up to Offer a Collection of Virtual Experiences Just in Time for Valentine's Day
Bumble is also offering a discount that app users can apply to their Airbnb experiences.
They say, you don't really know your significant other until you travel with them. But for those who are single or in new relationships, visiting a far-flung destination with their sweetheart might not be in the cards for a while. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Bumble — a women-first social-networking app — has teamed up with Airbnb to ease the sting of that reality.
On Feb. 1, Airbnb released a new collection of Bumble-approved virtual experiences that will bring the world to your living room and make for the perfect date night. For a trip to Paris, lovebirds can join an interactive game night at the Louvre. To fire up the romance a bit, there's a beginner's class in Argentine tango, as well as a lesson in Italian love songs. And if your stomach is truly the way to your heart, there are plenty of food- and drink-focused experiences to choose from, like making tequila cocktails or fluffy Japanese pancakes with the help of pro chefs. Other experiences include aurora hunting in Iceland, an Argentine wine class with a local sommelier, and more.
"We've found that over 60% of daters are expecting the desire to travel to be a top conversation topic this year, especially as travel restrictions continue to prevail in various countries," said Jemma Ahmed, Bumble's head of insights, in a statement. "We also know that 83% of people are planning to use dating apps just as much as they do now — if not more — through Valentine's Day this year. With this in mind, we wanted to offer our community the opportunity to experience activities from all corners of the world — all while connecting with someone in a safe, fun, and interactive way."
Bumble users based in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada will also have exclusive access to a 20% discount, which will apply to any Airbnb Online Experience booked before May 2021. Now through Feb. 15, people in those countries can find the Airbnb profile within the Bumble Date function and swipe right to receive the discount code. Bumble will also offer its community the chance to book an Airbnb Online Experience from a chat, marking the app's first-ever messaging integration with a partner.
To check out the full list of Airbnb experiences, visit airbnb.com/love.
