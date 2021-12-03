The perfect place to wallow in self-pity and stare into the abyss.

Stay in the Grinch's Cave in Utah This Holiday Season For Less Than $20

Vacation rental management platform Vacasa has teamed up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to put together the ultimate holiday getaway "three thousand feet up, up the side of Mt. Crumpit."

A recreation of the lair belonging to Dr. Seuss's fan-favorite character — The Grinch, from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas"— will open its doors to visitors for a limited time. Located on a remote property outside of Boulder, Utah, the lair is a massive 5,700 square feet (no need to grow three sizes) spread across several levels.

Accommodations include a main bedroom, guest bedroom, study, bathrooms, and music room — complete with the Grinch's organ and Max's drum set.

Every room throughout the lair is decorated just as the Grinch himself would like. The kitchen is stocked with essentials like Who-pudding and Who-hash. Guests can rummage throughout the cave and find hidden surprises like an armoire stocked with green furry pants, a mannequin with an in-development Santa costume and all sorts of fabulous Who-contraptions.

While at the vacation rental guests will have no shortage of things to do — even though, in true Grinch fashion, there is no internet connection or TV. Guests can pack their schedule with jazzercise and solving world hunger (of course...tell no one).

And at the end of it all, guests can carve the roast beast. (Seriously. Vacasa will leave a can of roast beast in the kitchen.)

Bookings are open for limited stays from Dec. 13 through 23. The rental is available from $19.57 per night (to honor the book's original release in 1957) and includes Vacasa's signature services, like guest support and professional cleaning.

Even if a Dr. Seuss fan isn't lucky enough to book one of the few spots, a 3D tour of the Grinch's lair is available for viewing.