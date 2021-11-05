This NYC Holiday Hotel Suite Starts at $75,000 — Private 'Nutcracker' Performance and Rooftop Skating Included

With a private performance of 'The Nutcracker,' Michelin-starred dining, a skating rink off the penthouse, and more, The Mark raises the bar on holiday experiences.

The Mark is known for its opulent, over-the-top suites and services, but this holiday season, the New York luxury hotel takes extravagance to a new level with its Holiday Suite Spectacular offerings. Check into the Penthouse Suite (starting at $75,000 a night) with your friends and family — with more than 10,000 square feet of living space and five bedrooms, you can bring them all — and create a holiday season you'll always remember.

Interior of the grand living room in the penthouse at The Mark Hotel Credit: Scott Frances/Courtesy of The Mark Hotel

The hotel has curated an ultra-exclusive wish list that truly has something for everyone. Art and culture aficionados will love a private performance of "The Nutcracker" by the New York Theatre Ballet in the suite. Twenty one dancers will perform a 45-minute rendition of the classic holiday ballet in full costume, and you can take pictures with them afterward and ask any questions about the performance or life in the ballet. Not a ballet fan? Book a carol session with a Julliard-trained pianist and sing around the piano with your loved ones.

Children will adore a custom arcade gaming room or ice skating lessons. The lessons aren't at any old ice rink — the penthouse actually has its own rink on the 2,000-square-foot terrace with views of Central Park and the glittering city skyline. Another fantastic option for children is creating a custom gingerbread house, which is of course another offering in the luxe holiday suite. You can create iconic buildings, like the White House or Buckingham Palace, or your home-away-from-home, The Mark.

The rooftop ice skating rink at The Mark Hotel Credit: Courtesy of The Mark Hotel

If you've come to the city to shop, you're in luck. The hotel can arrange for private shopping experiences at Bergdorf Goodman or La Perla after hours. And for relaxation, you can book in-suite spa, hair, and personal training services.

Of course, you'll want to spend time together in the suite. What better way than over a fantastic four-course meal created by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten? You might enjoy dishes like tuna tartare and caviar, fresh tagliatelle with black truffle, caramelized beef tenderloin with roasted brussel sprouts, and end the meal with a classic French yule log, or bûche de Noël.

The atrium in the penthouse at The Mark Hotel Credit: Scott Frances/Courtesy of The Mark Hotel

Best of all, The Mark can arrange for a private portrait session with renowned photographer Alexei Hay. Hay is known for his work with celebrities, royalty, and top fashion magazines, and he will bring his expert eye to create stunning portraits of your family that you will cherish forever.