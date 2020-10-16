Your Entire Family Could Rent Out a 'Resort Bubble' and Safely Reunite for Thanksgiving

Between safety concerns and travel restrictions, most extended family gatherings have been put on hold this year. Club Wyndham wants to change that just in time for Thanksgiving. As the nation’s largest vacation ownership club, Club Wyndham now offers a "Quar-nucopia Package," which allows families to get together in their own two-week “resort bubbles,” culminating in a big Turkey Day celebration.

With this Thanksgiving Day special, guests can all head to the same resort, where each immediate family will isolate for 15 days in their own two-bedroom, apartment-style suite. The quarantine ends on Thanksgiving, when the extended families can finally gather together for a safe and delicious meal with all the grandparents, cousins, aunts, and uncles in attendance.

Before the big day, guests will find everything they need in their suites, which come fully equipped with private bedrooms, a separate living room, and a kitchen. The package also includes a $250 gift card that guests can use to stock up on the ingredients they’ll need to prepare Thanksgiving dinner. From groceries to beer and wine, it can all be delivered to the suite.

Families can book the Quar-nucopia Package now through Nov. 6 for travel by Nov. 12. Rates start around $2,100 for the 15-day stay, although guests can also opt for a 17-day stay to enjoy a couple of days with the whole family. This offer is available at Club Wyndham Resort at Fairfield Bay in Fairfield Bay, AR; Club Wyndham Resort at Fairfield Glade in Fairfield, TN; and Club Wyndham Shawnee Village in Delaware, PA.

Sister vacation club, WorldMark by Wyndham, will also offer the package to families who stay in a one-bedroom suite at the WorldMark Pinetop in Arizona. Rates for a 15-day stay at this property start at $2,590.