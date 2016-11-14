9 Non-traditional Thanksgiving Vacations to Take With Your Family—or by Yourself

While New Orleans cuisine may be more closely associated with po’boys and beignets, the city also helped popularize one of the most delicious Thanksgiving dishes ever: the turducken. Turkey, duck, and chicken are stuffed together into an entree that goes well with gravy and pie; it’s been a staple of some holiday tables since NFL great John Madden started carving one up on camera during a Thanksgiving football game back in 1997. Its history goes back much further than that, though, and there’s no better place to explore it than over a long weekend in New Orleans, one of T+L’s best cities in the world. Eat your way through the French Quarter, watch the Bayou Classic Thanksgiving Day Parade, explore the literary history of the Crescent City, sip a Sazerac at the Columns Hotel, get in the holiday spirit with the light show at the Celebration in the Oaks, or simply do as the locals do and laissez les bon temps rouler.