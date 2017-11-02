Jimmy Fallon, 98 Degrees, and a new Olaf balloon are just some of the highlights.

For most Americans, Thanksgiving day consists of plenty of cooking, eating, and then promptly changing into sweatpants after the eating has gone too far. For many, however, the holiday also signals the return of the all-important annual production that is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade, now in its 91st year, will make its way through the streets of Manhattan once again with balloons, floats, and performers in tow on November 23. This week, Macy's announced the parade's star-studded lineup, giving us all the more reason to brave the crowds in New York City (or at least spend the morning glued to our televisions).

Some of the celebrity highlights this year include Jimmy Fallon, Smokey Robinson, The Roots, Common, Flo Rida, Wyclef Jean, Miss America Cara Mund, and Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. The parade will also feature performances by 98 Degrees and the Goo Goo Dolls, effectively making us feel like it's the 90s all over again.

Viewers will also be treated to live performances by the casts of Broadway's Anastasia, Dear Evan Hansen, and the upcoming Once on This Island revival, as well as the new Spongebob Squarepants musical.

A few new balloons will also bounce down the parade route, most notably featuring Olaf from Frozen, The Grinch, and Chase from Paw Patrol.

Other performers include the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Tom Colicchio, and Padma Lakshmi from Top Chef, Nicky Jam, Bebe Rexha, Lauren Alaina, Cam, Sabrina Carpenter, Sara Evans, Kat Graham, Andy Grammer, Angelica Hale, Olivia Holt, Dustin Lynch, and Jojo Siwa.