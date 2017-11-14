16 Hotels Where You Can Have a Thanksgiving Feast Without Worrying About a Thing
This year, why not let someone else take care of all the holiday kitchen drama?
From a turkey dinner in the middle of Yosemite National Park to a colorful feast in India, these 16 hotels around the world will host a Thanksgiving feast to outshine all of your family affairs. And the best part? At the end of the meal, you can take a tryptophan-induced nap on a hotel bed instead of your relative’s lumpy couch.
Give thanks and book quickly.
The Ivey’s Hotel — Charlotte, North Carolina
Guests at The Ivey’s Hotel, in Charlotte, North Carolina, can have a Thanksgiving feast in bed. The hotel’s restaurant, 5 Church, is offering room service on a full Thanksgiving meal for $50 — roasted turkey and apple pie included. And those who book a night at The Ivey on Thanksgiving Eve can purchase a parade package with a balcony suite overlooking the Charlotte Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The Willard InterContinental — Washington, D.C.
Overindulge at The Willard Intercontinental’s all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving Brunch. For $110, guests can enjoy turkey, waffles, pancakes, eggs, seafood, cheeses and a thorough dessert buffet — including bananas foster flambé. Reservations are required.
Sagamore Pendry Baltimore — Baltimore, Maryland
Book a holiday stay at the Sagamore Pendry and the experience will start with a glass of holiday cider upon check-in. The hotel’s Rec Pier Chop House is offering a four-course Family Thanksgiving tasting menu. And those who want to learn how to recreate the dishes at home can sign up for holiday cooking and pastry classes from the hotel’s chefs.
The Beverly Hills Hotel — Los Angeles, California
Celebrate Thanksgiving like a celebrity: poolside at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. This year, the hotel will offer a Thanksgiving brunch ($95) and dinner ($150) at The Polo Lounge. The menu of course includes turkey, but the real highlight is a dessert buffet at the end.
Hotel Bel Air — Los Angeles, California
Have a California Thanksgiving with a three-course dinner at Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air. The dinner ($165) includes traditional Thanksgiving dishes made from locally sourced ingredients. Reservations are suggested.
The Majestic Yosemite Hotel — Yosemite National Park, California
Those who want to spend Thanksgiving surrounded by nature need not look any further than the Majestic Yosemite Hotel. It’s located in the middle of the national park, so guests have plenty of space to walk off their tryptophan after a three-course meal ($90.85) in the hotel’s grand dining room.
The Beekman — New York City, New York
The Beekman in downtown Manhattan is offering a Thanksgiving package for those who want an old-school elegant holiday. Guests can enjoy the hotel’s Victorian atrium before heading to the Temple Court for a three-course Thanksgiving menu ($125 per person). And feel free to indulge late into the night and sleep in the next morning. All Thanksgiving guests can stay until 2 p.m. the day of checkout.
The Wythe Hotel — Brooklyn, New York
Spending Thanksgiving in New York City is nice — but fighting thousands of other people for a glimpse at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is not. Spend Thanksgiving in the Big Apple but away from the midtown madness, at the waterfront Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn. This year, the hotel’s restaurant is offering a three-course dinner with family-style sides of stuffing, sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce. The dinner costs $95 and the restaurant is gratuity-free.
The St. Regis — San Francisco
If your Thanksgiving calls for a refined dinner, the Grill Restaurant at the St. Regis has a four-course dinner ($105) of mushroom-stuffed turkey breast and a pecan pie with bourbon chantilly. If guests aren’t in the mood for a full dinner, the St. Regis also offers a “nutcracker afternoon tea,” complete with seasonal teas and an elf-sized apple pie.
The Drake — Chicago, Illinois
The Drake likes to boast that their annual feast is the second longest-running Thanksgiving tradition in Chicago (after the parade). Guests can eat their pick of turkey at the buffet ($129), choosing from herb-roasted turkey breast, confit turkey legs or Giblets turkey gravy. While adults are dining, the hotel will keep kids entertained with a variety of events, including face-painting, a movie screening room, and a “balloon specialist.”
The Driskill Hotel — Austin, Texas
Wake up and make Thanksgiving meals last all day long at the Driskill in Austin. The hotel offers both a Thanksgiving brunch ($85) and dinner ($89), with a modern twist on traditional feasts. For those who would rather not eat turkey, the Driskill Grill offers a menu with salmon croquette, smoked prime rib, and deviled eggs with caviar.
The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club — Honolulu, Hawaii
Thanksgiving is an U.S. holiday — and there’s a lot of U.S. Turkey isn’t local to many areas. This year, celebrate Thanksgiving the Waikiki way with a three-course holiday feast at The Surfjack ($65). Guests can choose turkey and stuffing, or go local with oysters and sea snapper.
ITC Maurya — New Delhi, India
Dine on a poolside Thanksgiving dinner at the ITC Maurya’s restaurant, The Pavilion. The restaurant offers a mix of Indian and global cuisine. This year’s Thanksgiving feast ($38) includes roast turkey, candied maple pumpkin, and other delicacies from around the world.
Regent Taipei — Taipei, Taiwan
Any family who books a stay at the Regent Taipei from November 18 through the 23 will be able to dine on a complimentary turkey feast in their rooms. The meal includes a roast turkey, pesto bamboo shoots and sides. The hotel is also offering a feast on Thanksgiving day or a “roast turkey gift basket.”
Gleneagles — Perthshire, Scotland
Escape to the Scottish Highlands this Thanksgiving without giving up any American traditions. Every year, the five-star estate Gleneagles puts on a three-course Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings. After dinner, grab a nightcap at the hotel’s American Bar before visions of sugarplums dance in your head.
The Curtain Hotel — London, England
Americans who find themselves across the pond this Thanksgiving can get a taste of home in Shoreditch. The Curtain Hotel’s Red Rooster Shoreditch will offer a prix fixe Thanksgiving menu ($73) that includes all the traditions: cornbread, roast turkey, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, mashed potatoes and green beans. The meal ends seasonally with a pumpkin spice espresso martini.