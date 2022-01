We may be entering the most wonderful time of the year, but for those who loathe cooking and entertaining, the holiday season can be one of the most dreaded, stressful times of the year.This year, why not let someone else take care of all the holiday kitchen drama?From a turkey dinner in the middle of Yosemite National Park to a colorful feast in India, these 16 hotels around the world will host a Thanksgiving feast to outshine all of your family affairs. And the best part? At the end of the meal, you can take a tryptophan-induced nap on a hotel bed instead of your relative’s lumpy couch.Give thanks and book quickly.