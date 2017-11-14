Spending Thanksgiving in New York City is nice — but fighting thousands of other people for a glimpse at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is not. Spend Thanksgiving in the Big Apple but away from the midtown madness, at the waterfront Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn. This year, the hotel’s restaurant is offering a three-course dinner with family-style sides of stuffing, sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce. The dinner costs $95 and the restaurant is gratuity-free.