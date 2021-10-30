Celebrate Thanksgiving in a $125,000 Underwater Villa in the Maldives

You could head to a big family dinner for Thanksgiving. You could cook and play host. Or you could whisk your family and friends away to the Maldives for an underwater Thanksgiving celebration they'll never forget.

While the Maldives may be best known for its gorgeous overwater bungalows, the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has a far more unique offering: a 6,000-square-foot underwater villa. And now the idyllic luxury property is giving guests the chance to celebrate Thanksgiving there.

For $125,000, Robb Report revealed that you and five friends can spend five nights at the Muraka, a gorgeous underwater villa in the Indian Ocean. The luxurious villa features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, living space, and gym. Above the water, there's a deck and infinity pool.

The Ithaa Undersea Restaurant at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Credit: Adam Bruzzone/Courtesy of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

And while the Muraka is equipped with a kitchen, there's no need to spend your time perfecting a menu or cooking a turkey. The package includes daily breakfast prepared by a private chef as well as an epic Thanksgiving lunch at the resort's Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, the only underwater restaurant in the world.

The Ithaa's dining room sits a whopping 16 feet under sea level. You may never get closer to feeling like you're dining inside an aquarium.

The package includes a roundtrip seaplane flight from the airport to the property, as well as a 60-minute spa treatment, a cruise on a luxury yacht, and a snorkeling safari to get up close and personal with the creatures you see swimming by your windows.

Details in the Ithaa Undersea Restaurant at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Credit: Justin Nicholas/Courtesy of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Guests also will have the opportunity to collaborate with the property's resident marine biologist on coral preservation projects.

And while the price may seem steep, it's kind of a bargain. Pre-pandemic, a single night at the Muraka could set you back $50,000. And isn't the experience of brushing your teeth underwater or falling asleep while fish swim by priceless anyway?

For more information or to book this truly epic Thanksgiving escape, email MLEHI.Maldives@conradhotels.com.