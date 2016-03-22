Thanksgiving Travel

As Thanksgiving approaches, the prospect of traveling fills many with dread. Where to stay? Are cheap flights still available? Do I really want to leave home on one of the busiest travel days of the year? This season, let Travel + Leisure do the work for you. From expert travel tips to cooking inspiration from celebrity chefs, we guarantee you’ll be sitting down to your most fulfilling and (perhaps it goes without saying) delicious Thanksgiving yet.How to travel on ThanksgivingThis Thanksgiving, use Travel + Leisure’s detailed infographics, airport statistics, and app recommendations to map out your journey like a pro. Looking for ground transportation after you’ve flown into an unfamiliar city? Want to avoid the most congested roads? Wondering which foods—or leftovers—the TSA will let you carry onto a plane? Our exhaustive Thanksgiving travel guides bring you up-to-date with meticulously researched advice to ensure your time in transit remains stress-free.While airport delays and highway traffic pose the biggest threats to Thanksgiving vacation woes, with the right planning, travelers can skillfully sidestep the insanity. Consult our list of the best travel apps, as well as travel tips, airfare deals, and money-saving hotel packages for an effortless Thanksgiving weekend.Go out to eatDon’t want to, or simply can’t, cook dinner at home? Our Thanksgiving travel guides will also show you which restaurants are open. From Michelin-starred gastronomic temples to throwback diners, you’ll find special prix-fixe menus, full Thanksgiving take-out meals, and pecan pie that’s worth writing home about.Plan a last-minute getawayFor some, visiting loved ones isn’t an option—at least, not an appealing one. In that instance, let Travel + Leisure inspire your last-minute Thanksgiving getaway. While the rest of the country squeezes into the same four-lane highways, you could be relaxing in a five-star spa or sprawled out on a beach in the Caribbean. Seeking a cozy Airbnb to laze away the weekend? Find inspiration for all that, and more, inside Travel + Leisure’s rigorously curated Thanksgiving travel pages.

Casual Vomiting Between Courses, Parrot Tongues, and Mid-meal Naps: How the Ancient Romans Ate

Let's just say things have changed since the Ancient Romans were in power.
Meet Corn and Cob, 2020's Pardoned Turkeys — and See Them Celebrate in a Luxury Hotel

They spent the night at The Willard InterContinental hotel before the ceremony.
Hallmark Is Airing a Weeklong Holiday Movie Marathon to Celebrate Thanksgiving

Hallmark’s Thanksgiving programming consists almost entirely of Christmas movies.
Campbell’s Will Send You Replacement Side Dishes on Thanksgiving If Yours Turn Out Horrible

Here's how folks in Manhattan can take advantage of Campbell's Thanksgiving insurance.
Celebrate Friendsgiving This Year With Limited-edition Pizzas Inspired by Mickey Mouse and His Iconic Crew

The pizzas will be available at select pizzerias in several U.S. cities.
How to Host a Virtual Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

A virtual gathering is the safest way to celebrate.

Zoom Is Lifting Its 40-minute Time Limit Just for Thanksgiving Day

The company wants you to hang out with your loved ones virtually this year.
This Mexican Hotel Is Offering the Private Thanksgiving Dinner Experience of a Lifetime

Chef Mads Refslund's fresh seafood may even make you forget about turkey.
Whole Foods Will Insure Your Thanksgiving Meal Just in Case Your Turkey Gets Burnt

The CDC Releases Guidelines for a Safe but Happy 2020 Thanksgiving Celebration

5 Tips Travelers Flying Home for Thanksgiving Need to Know, According to the TSA

You Can Spend the Holidays in a Former Sultan’s Palace in Turkey

Walt Disney World Is Extending Its Park Hours for the Holidays

A truly magical gift for Disney fans.

Winter Storms Cause Thousands of Delays, Cancellations and Several Accidents, Including Fatal Plane Crash After Thanksgiving Weekend (Video)

One in Four Americans Admits to Hiding From Family During the Holiday Season

Thanksgiving Storm Causes Hundreds of Flight Cancellations Across the Country

Every Chain Restaurant Open on Thanksgiving Day

The Thanksgiving Leftovers You Can and Cannot Put in Your Carry-on

Meet Bread and Butter, the Two Lucky Turkeys Chosen for This Year’s Thanksgiving Pardon (Video)

Flight Cancellations at Denver Airport Are Likely to Affect the Rest of the Thanksgiving Travel Period

LAX Preps for Record Crowds by Offering Travelers Free Public Transportation for Thanksgiving (Video)

Wintry Weather Conditions Underway Ahead of Record-expected Thanksgiving Travel (Video)

Union Protests May Affect Thanksgiving Travel at More Than a Dozen Airports

'Small Brewery Sunday' Is Craft Beer's Version of Small Business Saturday — Here's Why You Should Celebrate It

These Are the Best and Worst Airports for U.S. Passengers Arriving on International Flights During Thanksgiving

Heavy Rain and Snow Expected Across the Country During Peak Thanksgiving Travel Time

A Record Number of Travelers Are Expected at Airports This Thanksgiving, TSA Warns (Video)

Google Maps Says This Is the Worst Time to Leave for Thanksgiving Travel

Costco Employees to Take Home a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

These NYC Hotels Have Prime Views of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — and None of the Crowds

Kohl's Will Open Stores for Black Friday on Thanksgiving Day Once Again

The Best Thanksgiving Meals You Can Find This Year Are Waiting for You in Cabo

Ditch the Cold This Holiday Season and Head to Los Cabos for the Thanksgiving of a Lifetime — Pies Included

Traveling Abroad for Thanksgiving Is a Great Way to Save Money — Here’s Where to Go for the Best Deal

This Is the Best Time to Book Your Holiday Flights for 2019, According to Experts

You Can Save Six-times More on Thanksgiving and Christmas Flights — but You Need to Act Fast

Netflix Is Bringing Free Food to JFK and O’Hare This Thanksgiving Weekend

The Coldest Thanksgiving in 100 Years Is Coming for the Northeast

