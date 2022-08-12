This Ferry Will Take You from NYC to Martha's Vineyard for Labor Day Weekend

As summer begins to wind down, Labor Day Weekend is in our sights for the last bit of travel for the season. And for New Yorkers, who have endured a hot and sticky summer, a reprieve for the holiday weekend may be in the form of a ferry heading to New England.

The Seastreak Fast Ferry, which will get travelers from New York to Martha's Vineyard in 5 hours, will leave at 3 p.m. from the port at East 35th Street in Manhattan on Sept. 2.

The passenger-only ferry costs $310 roundtrip for holiday weekends and is a great alternative for those looking to avoid flying or driving. There are food and drinks available on board and those who wish to bring a bike on board will have to pay $30.

Martha's Vineyard is one of the most sought-after vacation spots in the country with its striking beaches, dramatic cliffs at Aquinnah, cherished restaurants, and classic New England-style architecture set amongst a laid-back island vibe. Celebrities including Larry David, and Amy Schumer own houses there, and many Presidents over the years have chosen it as their vacation spot.

The ferry has not a had a full summer session since 2019 due to the pandemic, and has also canceled weekend ferries this season due to operating costs and lower-than-expected ridership, but will be fully operating for Labor Day weekend.

They still plan to operate the NYC to Martha's Vineyard ferry in 2023 on holiday weekends and may add more depending on demand. Additionally, Seastreak will continue to run ferries from New Bedford, Mass. to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket daily from now through Oct. 10.

Buy tickets for the Seastreak ferry from East 35th to Martha's Vineyard here.