Ride in a Retro Plane With Santa in the Ozarks This Holiday Season

The ultimate Christmas experience is here. This holiday season, you'll be able to fly by Santa's side — albeit in a plane — in the Ozarks. And it's just $50 per person.

The Hangar Kafe in Miller, Missouri — about 35 miles west of Springfield — will offer flights with jolly ol' Saint Nick in a 1956 Cessna 180, which just so happens to be painted red and white.

The program starts Nov. 15 on weekends, weather-permitting. Each flight can seat two or three passengers along with Santa, who will double as the pilot. The cost includes both the ride and a photo with Santa, and advanced registration is suggested.

The aeronautical-themed family cafe, complete with model airplanes hanging from the ceiling of its hangar-shaped building, is located on the Kingsley Airfield, a charming terminal with a 3,119-foot chip and seal runway. While the menu features classic breakfast and lunch items seven days a week (and dinner on Fridays and Saturdays), it's also known for its pre-flight appetizers, including fried okra, breaded mushroom, and fried pickles, as well as its sweet treats, like ice cream shakes, sundaes, and floats.

Hangar Kafe has also offered plane rides — without Santa in the cockpit — at other events, most recently at its Oktoberfest celebration, which also included hayrides, hot-air balloons, and homemade apple butter made on-site in a copper kettle.