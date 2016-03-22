Zappos' Presidents Day Sale Has Amazing Deals on Luggage, Shoes, and More — Here's What to Shop
Zappos lovers, get your credit cards at the ready! The beloved retailer just dropped its Presidents Day Sale, which means it’s the perfect time to buy the travel-ready pieces you’ve been lusting over for a fraction of the price. The sale includes highly discounted prices on everything from luggage to handbags to travel accessories and more. There are thousands of items on sale from some of our favorite brands, including this Herschel carry-on suitcase and this Calvin Klein duffel bag. But with so many amazing items on sale, it can be overwhelming to sort through them all — so we combed through hundreds of options to find some of the best sale items for travelers. Related:Amazon’s Presidents Day Sale Includes Tons of Best-selling Travel Gear From a chic leather cosmetics case to comfortable sneakers and a spacious and functional suitcase, these savings are not to be missed. You have until Feb. 18 to score these discounted travel essentials, but you’ll have to act fast. With prices this good, they’ll surely sell out quickly. Keep reading to shop our editor picks from Zappos’ Presidents Day sale.
We Found the Best Presidents Day Weekend Deals on Carry-on Luggage
If you’ve been on the hunt for a $ carry-on that’s really worth $$$, then here’s some good news: Your search ends now. Presidents Day Weekend is here, and with it are its major sales events. Here’s your chance to finally upgrade your current go-to travel bag, or just simply add to your collection — because with deals this major (we’re talking, like, 70 percent off here), how could you not? Related: The Best Comfy Walking Shoes on Sale for Presidents Day Weekend Below, get your fill of both hardside and softside luggage, smooth spinners, and on-trend metallic or marble-printed carry-ons — all while reveling in the fact that you just saved some major cash.
The Best Comfy Walking Shoes on Sale for Presidents Day Weekend
With Presidents Day just around the corner, you can bet that you’ll run into some major sales this weekend (and what a fine way to enjoy a long weekend, might we add). With numerous sales popping up all across the nation (and the internet), here’s your chance to score big on items you love — like, say, a pair of shoes you could easily spend all day in. Related: 19 Comfy, Travel-friendly Shoes Made for Walkin' We’re talking no-fuss, non-blistery, actually comfortable walking shoes that won’t bother you while you’re out and about. From chic sneakers, to easy slip-ons, to care-free heels (yes, comfy heels do exist!), scroll through to shop our picks for comfortable shoes on sale this Presidents Day weekend.
The Perfect Three-Day Weekend in Charleston
Travel + Leisure is exploring America one three-day weekend at a time. Here’s what to do on a short trip to Charleston, South Carolina.