This Hotel Chain Is Hiring Christmas Market Testers — Here's How to Apply

If shopping for unique treasures and sipping hot cocoa and mulled wine while strolling through some of Europe's most iconic cities piques your interest, then we've got a job for you.

British hotel chain Premier Inn is on the hunt for Christmas Market Testers to try out a few markets and share their findings with others.

"Here at Premier Inn, we love all things Christmas — and visiting a Christmas market is the perfect way to visit a new city, which is why we want to send five Christmas fans to some of the UK and Europe's best festive spots to report back, safe in the knowledge they can rest easy with us after a busy day exploring the stalls," Simon Ewins, managing director at Premier Inn, shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "We know our official Christmas Market Tester role will be a dream job for many, with the opportunity to explore markets in the UK, Dublin, and Germany all on offer."

All applicants need to do to potentially land this dream role is tell Premier Inn about their last visit to a Christmas market and what they enjoyed about it most. Seriously, keep it short and sweet; under 250 words will do. Then, the applicants just choose the top two Christmas Market locations they'd like to visit and click "apply."

The lucky chosen applicants will get to visit markets in the UK, Ireland, and Germany, all on Premier Inn's tab, who will contribute toward travel costs and spending money for both the tester and their plus-one. The winning applicants will also get a free stay (including breakfast) in a Premier Inn hotel close to the market they're visiting.

Following the visit, the applicants must report back on the market they visited to share their favorite stalls, a few photos, and their favorite decorations, which will be used in a report by Premier Inn on the best locations for visiting Christmas markets and shared with future travelers.