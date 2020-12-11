These Photos Prove That the Holiday Spirit Is Alive and Well in New York City
New York City pulled out all the stops to keep the holiday spirit alive during this difficult year.
We won’t lie. We are feeling the weight of this holiday season too. But, while the world seems to be spinning on a different axis right now, one thing is clear: New York City is still New York City. And it’s still one of the best destinations in the world to feel the holiday spirit.
From the city’s famed holiday window displays to its outdoor markets, and of course, being home to the most famous Christmas tree on earth in Rockefeller Plaza, there is just something about New York City during the holidays that makes it shine a bit brighter. And this year is no different. You can still bundle up before hitting the streets, grab a hot cacao before dropping your spare change in a Salvation Army bucket, or take to a rooftop ice skating rink. Sure, all this means donning a mask, social distancing, and following other rules and regulations, but that’s okay. Because this is New York. And we’ll get through it all together. Need proof? Just keep scrolling to see how New York City is still showing up and showing out this holiday season to ensure yours is merry and bright no matter what. (And if you can’t get here in person, you can always visit from afar.)
The New York Public Libary’s famed lions are ready for the holiday season, sporting not only their own masks, but seasonally appropriate wreaths too.
It wouldn’t be the holidays if Saks went dark. City dwellers can still check out the twinkling lights outside the store all season long.
This is it. The pièce de résistance of the holiday season. The Rockefeller Christmas Tree. It’s still okay to come to get a selfie with it (even if you’ve lived here forever. It’s OK, we won’t tell anyone).
Come on, this is New York. Just because theaters and entertainment venues are closed doesn’t mean you need to forgo arts and culture. Just step outside and odds are you’ll run into a performer like this.
This year may be the perfect time to finally get out and skate at Rockefeller Center. Without the crowds, you could finally work on your tricks or at least experience this New York City holiday stalwart without the tourists. And be on the lookout for Salvation Army volunteers working their absolute magic on the streets of New York for cause that raises millions a year for those in need.
New York’s stores are still going all out when it comes to epic window displays like this. Put on your parka and go for a walk to get fresh air and get a tourist-free view of the windows all to yourself.
Grand Central is showing her holiday spirit with a few tasteful decorations, though really, nothing can take away from her already epic architectural beauty.
Yes, you can still get outside and shop this year at many of the city’s outdoor markets, like this one at Mountain Sweet Berry Farm’s at Union Square Greenmarket.