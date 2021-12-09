This $25,000 New Year's Eve Package Gets You a Penthouse Suite in Times Square and VIP Access to the Ball Drop
It doesn't get more lavish than this on NYE.
New Year's Eve is back in New York City, and The Times Square Edition is here to celebrate.
In November, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the ball drop will return to Times Square to ring in the new year.
"We want to have a great New Year's Eve celebration in this city," de Blasio said at a press conference last month. "This city has been through so much, but this has been a heroic city, fighting through COVID. We're turning the corner. We've got a lot to celebrate. So, it's going to be a big moment in Times Square on New Year's Eve."
In honor of this infamous event's return, The Edition is rolling out some over-the-top programming for those looking to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022 in style.
The hotel, located at 20 Times Square, is offering New Year's Eve at The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens, which includes welcome drinks and canapés, a five-hour open bar, a five-course tasting menu curated by acclaimed chef John Fraser, and a premium wine pairing curated by 2021 Esquire's Beverage Director of the Year Amy Racine. The event also includes live music, VIP access to viewing the ball drop in Times Square, as well as entrance to the after-party at 701 West, the hotel's upscale bar and restaurant. The after-party includes its own two-hour open bar from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. The price for the event is $3,000 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) and is bookable online here.
The hotel is also offering a Penthouse Package, which includes a two-night stay in the hotel's 40th-floor penthouse, as well as those same welcome drinks and canapés, the five-hour open bar, and the five-course tasting menu mentioned above. Guests staying in the penthouse can also join in for the live music, a Champagne toast at midnight, and have the same VIP access to the ball drop, and entrance to the after-party event. For New Year's Eve, the Penthouse Package will be available for $25,000 (excluding tax and gratuity) and is only bookable via phone (1-212-261-5235) or email (sales.tmsq@editionhotels.com).