She'll be joined by first responders and essential workers to celebrate the New Year.

Gloria Gaynor Will Close Out 2020 by Singing 'I Will Survive' From Time's Square on New Year's Eve

Confetti fills the air over top of revelers during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square as the countdown to the ball drop continues on December 31, 2019 in New York City.

Legendary singer Gloria Gaynor will belt out her iconic tune “I Will Survive,” to ring in the New Year as part of the mostly-virtual celebration in Times Square this year, a ballad emblematic of 2020.

Gaynor will be joined by first responders, frontline workers, essential workers, and their families as this year’s “official special guests” in an effort to honor the heroes who kept the world — and the city — going through 2020, the Times Square Alliance shared with Travel + Leisure, detailing the New Year’s Eve lineup. They will join in the fun from a private, physically distanced viewing area.

Past Special Guests have included former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor, Muhammad Ali, and Lady Gaga.

“The Special Guest plays a pivotal role in the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, most notably by representing resounding resolve and a determined spirit, at a time when the world collectively awaits a renewed beginning,” Tim Tompkins, the president of the Times Square Alliance, told T+L in a statement. “This year, it feels most appropriate to shine a spotlight on the individuals who are tirelessly leading our nation through hard times with unshakable strength, determination and poise, as well as their families, who deal with their own set of sacrifices.”

The Times Square festivities will be hosted by actor Jonathan Bennett ("Mean Girls" star and host of Food Network’s “Halloween Wars” and “Holiday Wars”) . The celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. with the raising of the ball, followed by musical performances, behind-the-scenes stories, and — finally — the Ball Drop at midnight.

And while most of the event will take place virtually, the Times Square Alliance said medical experts are consulting on health protocols to ensure those who are there in person “follow the state established testing protocol, screenings, and safety guidelines.” Anyone who is not performing will be wearing a mask.

At-home revelers can watch online at TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, Livestream.com/2021 and TimesSquareBall.net, or see elements of the bash on ABC, CNN, FOX, NBC, and Univision.