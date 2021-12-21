Ring in the New Year by Tasting 400 Champagnes in the Birthplace of Bubbly

By Stacey Leasca December 21, 2021
Credit: Courtesy of Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

This New Year's Eve, Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa is inviting you to travel to the birthplace of bubbly to toast 2022 in style.

The award-winning boutique hotel, located just 45 minutes from Paris, is offering guests the chance to sample bottles from its selection of 400 Champagnes and 420 wines, including rare and exclusive varietals from small-batch vignerons, this New Year's Eve.

Credit: Courtesy of Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

With their stay, guests can meet with the property's Champagne concierge, who will help curate their perfect Champagne getaway. This can include visits to top Champagne houses that aren't open to the public, as well as activities like hot air balloon rides over the vineyards, horseback riding, cooking with Champagne pairings alongside the property's acclaimed chef, Jean Denis Rieubland, and even a chance to take to the skies for a 30-minute aerobatic ride with former military pilots.

Credit: Courtesy of Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

On New Year's Eve, the hotel is also hosting an extravagant dinner, which includes a seven-course meal starting with escabeche red mullet, before moving on to plates like pigeon and foie gras pithiviers, grilled scallops, roasted turbot with a caviar Champagne sauce, and beef filet with black truffle. The dinner, excluding beverages, is $405 per person (€360), or $608 per person (€540) with a wine pairing.

Credit: Courtesy of Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

On Jan. 1, guests can unwind and recharge with a treatment at the hotel's expansive spa and dig into its New Year's Day brunch, which comes with bites of blue lobster and grilled sea bream, so you can start 2022 just as you left 2021, in total and complete style. See all the offerings and make reservations here.

