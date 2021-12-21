Ring in the New Year by Tasting 400 Champagnes in the Birthplace of Bubbly

The award-winning boutique hotel, located just 45 minutes from Paris, is offering guests the chance to sample bottles from its selection of 400 Champagnes and 420 wines, including rare and exclusive varietals from small-batch vignerons, this New Year's Eve.

Wintery landscape and cozy interiors of Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

With their stay, guests can meet with the property's Champagne concierge, who will help curate their perfect Champagne getaway. This can include visits to top Champagne houses that aren't open to the public, as well as activities like hot air balloon rides over the vineyards, horseback riding, cooking with Champagne pairings alongside the property's acclaimed chef, Jean Denis Rieubland, and even a chance to take to the skies for a 30-minute aerobatic ride with former military pilots.

On New Year's Eve, the hotel is also hosting an extravagant dinner, which includes a seven-course meal starting with escabeche red mullet, before moving on to plates like pigeon and foie gras pithiviers, grilled scallops, roasted turbot with a caviar Champagne sauce, and beef filet with black truffle. The dinner, excluding beverages, is $405 per person (€360), or $608 per person (€540) with a wine pairing.

