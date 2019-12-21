You Can Spend New Year's Eve in an Overwater Bungalow on a Private Island in the Maldives

Image zoom Courtesy of Baros Maldives

When it comes to failed expectations, New Year’s Eve is king. And unless you’re careful, 2020 could begin in just another overcrowded bar serving overpriced drinks. Instead, get a jump on that New Year’s resolution — whether it's to travel more or worry less — and do something amazing.

No place is quite as incredible as the Maldives, an island nation south of India. With a topography like nowhere else on earth, the country consists of around 1,190 islands and sandbanks that sit on top of a giant, underwater mountain range. Each island is protected by a natural reef and lagoon with crystal-clear water and stunning underwater marine life.

One of the oldest and best places to stay in the Maldives is Baros, a tiny private island that’s home to the legendary Baros resort. Operating since 1973, Baros has become the standard to which other luxury resorts aspire — and over the last 47 years, they’ve honed every detail to perfection.

No matter what time you land at the international airport on Malé, you’ll be greeted with open arms. A speedboat transports visitors to the calm, beautiful island in 25 breezy minutes. Handcrafted villas made from wood and sandstone dot the beach, and pathways floating above the sea lead to perfectly appointed overwater villas with unobstructed ocean views.

The villa-only resort provides each guest with enough space to escape the world and reflect on the year to come. Many of the overwater bungalows also boast a private plunge pool, in addition to a sun-soaked veranda begging you to laze the day away. For next-level relaxation, book an in-villa spa treatment so you don’t have to miss a moment in your private paradise.

If you can pull yourself away from your overwater lair, the rest of the resort awaits, offering an overwater infinity pool, three gourmet restaurants, and complimentary daily yoga classes. Swing by the resort’s five-star PADI dive center, try out some water sports, or visit the Marine Centre to chat with the resident marine biologist.

During the holiday season, the resort only gets better. Guests can dine privately under the stars on the resort’s sandbank or enjoy live music and a carefully curated buffet dinner at the Palm Garden. A sunset cocktail on the sandbank sets the mood for the resort’s annual Gala Dinners, held on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Here, you can forget about the overwhelming New Year’s Eve hype. You’ll ring in 2020 Maldives-style: in the balmy air overlooking the sea.