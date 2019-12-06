You Can Watch the Times Square Ball Drop Right Before Your Eyes From This Rooftop New Year's Eve Party in NYC

Image zoom Courtesy of The Knickerbocker Hotel

Believe it or not, New Year’s Eve is nearly upon us. If you haven’t made plans yet for your New Year’s Eve celebration you’re certainly getting down to the wire. However, there is one major option still on the table: The New Year’s Eve bash at The Knickerbocker Hotel in New York City.

Image zoom Courtesy of The Knickerbocker Hotel

The legendary 330-room hotel is bringing back its extravagant New Year’s Eve celebration. And, as the closest live view of the ball drop in Times Square, there’s no party on earth like it.

“People from all over the world turn to the bright lights and bustling energy of Times Square on New Year’s Eve,” Vincent Vienne, Managing Director at The Knickerbocker Hotel, said in a statement. “What was once an annual celebration has become a global tradition, and The Knickerbocker offers guests the opportunity to experience it at the crossroads of the universe, 17 stories above the crowds. There is simply no better way to ring in the New Year.”

For the event, the hotel is offering two exclusive packages. Each package includes tickets for two to the hotel’s rooftop party at St. Cloud, along with a two-night minimum stay in the hotel’s luxurious accommodations.

The hotel’s Platinum Package includes reserved outdoor seating for the night with the closest view of the Ball Drop, along with ultra-premium bottle service by dedicated service staff, personal heaters, and blankets to stay cozy. Those tickets will run you $2,995 (plus tax) per person.

The Gold Package includes standing room only space with access to the outdoor terrace all night. These tickets will set guests back $1,795 (plus tax) per person.

Image zoom Courtesy of The Knickerbocker Hotel

Both packages include access to a premium open bar for the night, as well as a champagne toast at midnight. Guests can also munch on snacks by celebrity chef Charlie Palmer in between sips of bubbly.

“Ringing in the New Year at St. Cloud atop The Knickerbocker Hotel is truly a once in a lifetime experience,” Chef Palmer added. “Gaze upon the estimated one million people in Times Square and join them as the clock strikes twelve with a champagne toast high above the crowds and witness the magic that is New Year’s Eve at The Knickerbocker.”

For entertainment, the hotel is bringing in a curated music list that will have guests dancing all night long. Even on the dance floor, the hotel is offering a VIP service where guests can reserve one of three plush private box seats, which can accommodate groups of 12 to 25 guests. Guests may reserve a box seat for $75,000 to $125,000.

Want in? Go reserve your spot on the hotel’s website now.