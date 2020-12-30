How to Saber Champagne for Your At-home New Year's Eve Party

Learn how to bring the party to you this year.

New Year’s Eve is going to have to look a little different in 2020, which means no big gatherings and no partying in Times Square.

One bright side: You can still drink all the champagne you want. Plus, there’s an excellent online experience that will show you how to make your at-home celebration just as special as going out.

An Airbnb Experience will show you one of the coolest tricks any champagne drinker can learn. This experience teaches guests not only the basics of tasting champagne, but also how to open a bottle with a saber.

“Together, we will open a bottle of Champagne according to an old tradition! History says that this tradition dates back to the Napoleonic Wars. Besides, Napoleon Bonaparte himself would have said: ‘I cannot live without Champagne, if I win, I deserve it; in case of defeat, I need it’,” it says in the experience description.

Don’t worry, you don’t have to own a big sword to do it. The class supply list only asks for a cool bottle of champagne, a glass to pour it in, and a knife. The teacher will also go over how to do this trick safely and effectively.

The class host, Maëva, has been conducting usual tours in Champagne, Epernay, France aboard vintage cars that have been restored by her family — so naturally, she knows pretty much all there is to know about the world’s most famous sparkling wine.

The experience is good for private groups and individuals, and is done entirely via video call. The class is one hour, can host up to eight people (30 for private groups), and is in both English and French.

Not only is it a unique experience for you and your family, it’s also especially affordable at only $13 per person. Classes are usually in the afternoon, but you can also contact the host for additional availability.

For more information or to book a class, visit the online experience page on Airbnb.