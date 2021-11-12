Ring in the New Year on Aruba's Only Private Island With This New Vacation Package

With less than two months to go until New Year's Eve, now's a good time to start planning how you'll bid farewell to 2021. If going out with a big bash isn't your style, how about a private island party for two? That's exactly the kind of celebration that Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort is offering to one lucky couple.

Aerial view of overwater bungalow at Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort Credit: Courtesy of Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort

With the luxury resort's NYE Private Island Overnight package, one couple will be whisked away on a short boat ride to Renaissance Island, Aruba's only private island. They'll be greeted by their butler and Champagne, setting the tone for the exclusive stay.

The evening will begin with a five-course culinary experience curated to the couple's preferences. This beachfront dinner will be served with wine, while the music styling of their choice plays in the background. Once they've satisfied their taste buds, the couple will be escorted by their butler to another beach on the island. There, they'll find that two cabanas sitting right along the water have been converted into their elaborate overnight accommodations.

A couple in the lantern bed at Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort Credit: Courtesy of Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort

To kick off the celebrations, the cabana's living area will be decked out in NYE decor, with balloons and party favors as the perfect backdrop for this ultra-private party for two. The cabana will also come with a small speaker, a picnic basket filled with late-night snacks, and a cooler stocked with drinks. The lucky pair will have access to plenty of other amenities, too, including a custom set of cozy pajamas to ensure their first night in 2022 is a restful one.

But before they retire for the evening, the couple will be treated to a bottle of Veuve Clicquot to welcome the new year as they enjoy a private viewing of Aruba's fireworks display. Their butler will also set up a post-party bonfire to end the evening with roasted marshmallows.

A couple enjoying the firepit at Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort Credit: Courtesy of Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort

After a night of celebrations, the package will take good care of the couple the next morning with a lavish breakfast served in their private cabana. The couple will then have full reign of the island for the day, where they can enjoy some non-motorized water sports, indulge in a spa treatment, and more.

A couple laying in an overwater bed at Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort Credit: Courtesy of Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort

The NYE Private Island Overnight package starts at $5,000, excluding a 15% service charge and 6% sales tax. To book, contact the resort by emailing navigator@arubarenaissance.com. The couple will be chosen on a first-come, first-serve basis. And if another couple beats you to the punch, you can still ring in the new year at Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort. For more information about the property, visit its official website.