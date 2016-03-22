New Year's Travel

New Year’s comes but once a year. In the spirit of resolutions and new beginnings, what better way to usher in a fresh calendar year than by slotting in that first vacation? As the year transitions, seize the opportunity for an eye-opening trip out of the country—perhaps to Mykonos, Goa, or Copenhagen. Wherever you feel pulled to travel, Travel + Leisure’s rich photo galleries and detail-packed stories are sure to inspire your next New Year’s trip.New Year’s travel can take many different forms, though a few predictable elements remain: fireworks, parties in the street, and plenty of live music. As you plan your big end-of-year trip, head back here for the best hotel deals and New Year’s Eve parties to make that midnight countdown extra special.How to plan a New Year’s Eve breakFor a romantic escape, there’s nothing like strolling the canals of Amsterdam or Venice. If you’re after an active winter break, swanky Aspen, where you’ll find snowshoe hikes and sledding hills, comes fully alive during high season. And in cities like Chicago, New Year’s Eve signals a time for fare-free rides on public transportation, as well as fireworks displays and even holiday-themed zoo exhibits.Our resolution at Travel + Leisure is to inspire your greatest celebration yet. Visit Latin America’s biggest New Year’s Eve spectacle, or ride the wave of festivity with a bonfire in Reykjavík. By the time New Year’s Day rolls around, you’ll be grateful to have enjoyed your holiday in a different part of the world.New Year’s Eve Travel DealsAt the tail end of the holiday season, you may be looking to save money on that big New Year’s trip. Not to worry. Travel + Leisure’s dedicated team of editors seeks out the best travel deals throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and beyond. From off-season rates to under-the-radar boutique hotels, you’ll find an exotic, affordable trip to kick off the New Year. Want a private terrace suite on the Caribbean? After a complimentary upgrade at check-in? Follow our expert tips to the season’s best end-of-year travel deals.

Most Recent

This $25,000 New Year's Eve Package Gets You a Penthouse Suite in Times Square and VIP Access to the Ball Drop
It doesn't get more lavish than this on NYE.
Puerto Rico Is Giving Away an Epic New Year's Eve Vacation — How to Win
Become part of the Inaugural Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve's Spanish countdown.
Ring in the New Year From Your Own Private Yacht in Miami — for $16,000
Enjoy a two-night stay at a luxury hotel paired with a customized yacht trip.
NYC's Times Square Will Welcome Back Crowds on New Year's Eve to Ring in 2022
Though the ball did drop in 2021, revelers had to celebrate virtually last year.
Ring in the New Year on Aruba's Only Private Island With This New Vacation Package
The overnight private island stay includes meals on the beach and butler service.
Airbnb Announces Rules for New Year's Eve Bookings to Prevent Rowdy Parties
If you want to ring in 2022 in an Airbnb, you now need to have a history of positive reviews.
Advertisement

More New Year's Travel

Spend New Year's Eve in Zion National Park on This Epic 6-day Hiking Adventure
The six-day itinerary departing from Las Vegas also includes snowshoeing in Bryce Canyon National Park on New Year's Day.
'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Will Have Its First-ever Spanish Language Countdown Live From Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico will have its countdown an hour before the ball drop in NYC's Times Square.
Fun Ideas for Celebrating New Year's Eve at Home This Year
2020 Is Predicted to End With Wintry Storms Across the Country
How to Saber Champagne for Your At-home New Year's Eve Party
9 Traditional New Year’s Day Foods That Are Considered Good Luck

Hong Kong Will Host a Virtual New Year’s Eve Celebration to Ring in 2021 — Here’s How to Tune In

It's a great way to celebrate the end of 2020 a few hours early.

All New Year's Travel

NYC’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in Times Square Is Going Virtual This Year
Richard Branson's Excellent Tip Will Help You Finally Stick to Your New Year's Resolutions
8 Health Goals You Can Actually Stick To in 2020
Sydney Will Host New Year's Eve Fireworks Despite Bushfires 'to Celebrate a New Year of Hope' (Video)
Inside the UAE Fireworks Show That's Won Two World Records — and Is Going for More
Martha Stewart's Dream New Year’s Eve Involves Caviar, Vodka, and Bed Before Midnight (Video)
You Can Spend New Year's Eve in an Overwater Bungalow on a Private Island in the Maldives
Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park Is Hosting a New Year's Eve Party 1800 Feet Above Sea-level — and They're Live Streaming It
You Can Watch the Times Square Ball Drop Right Before Your Eyes From This Rooftop New Year's Eve Party in NYC
4 Simple Ways to Finally Find Work-life Balance
Meghan Markle Made This Life-changing Resolution the Year She Met Prince Harry
20 Chain Restaurants That Are Open on New Year's Day
8 Dream Trips to Take in 2019 — and Exactly How Much You Need to Save for Them
T+L Editors Share Their Travel Resolutions for 2019
Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop: What to Know If You're Attending or Watching on TV
This Airline Will Take You to New Year's Eve Celebrations in Tokyo and Las Vegas in One Night
Inside Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Last Vacation Together (Video)
Today Is the Day Most People Quit Their New Year's Resolutions — Here's How to Stay on Track
8 Unusual New Year's Eve Traditions From Around the World
This Is the Most Expensive Time to Call an Uber on New Year's Eve
An Epic Super Blue Blood Moon Is Coming to Ring in 2018
6 Trips That Will Teach You a New Skill in the New Year
19 Perfectly Timed Songs to Play at Midnight on New Year's Eve
Why You Should Wait Until the Last Minute to Book Your New Year’s Eve Hotel Room
This Town Drops a 400-pound Peep to Ring in the New Year
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com