The Napa Valley Wine Train's Holiday-themed Rides Are Back and More Festive Than Ever

The Napa Valley Wine Train is a favorite attraction for those who like a little glitz and old-school glamour any time of year. But those in the know especially look forward to the train's seasonal offerings — and we're pleased to announce its festive trains are back for the holiday season.

"From spooky Murder Mystery Tours featuring wizards and witches to gourmet Thanksgiving feasts and holiday-themed Jingle and Mingle trains, Napa's most iconic 30-mile journey through one of the top wine-growing regions in the world provides celebratory experiences for locals and visitors alike," a spokesperson for the train said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. Here are all the details you need to know about the trains so you can pick the right one for you.

Gear up for Halloween with a wizards and witches murder mystery tour.

The Napa Valley Wine Train has partnered with The Murder Mystery Company, the largest theatrical company in the U.S., for a new Murder Mystery Tour still available on Oct. 16 and 23. On the journey, guests will solve a "murder" while being served a multi-course gourmet dinner from the train's expert culinary team. They can also take a break from their detective work and enjoy sweeping views of the sunset and vineyards along the way. Witch hats and wizard robes are encouraged. The ride starts at $505 per person.

Feast with family and friends on a Thanksgiving ride.

Offered exclusively at lunch on Thursday, November 25, the Napa Valley Wine Train's culinary team is offering guests a delicious menu of classic Thanksgiving-themed dishes so they can give thanks in style. Dishes include pumpkin bisque, roasted Diestel farms turkey, rosemary and cracked black pepper filet of beef, ricotta cheese gnocchi, and pumpkin-white chocolate mousse.

Celebrate with holiday cocktails and carolers on the Jingle Mingle.

Gourmet Express and The Legacy Tour will offer a ride that includes holiday-inspired cocktails and hot cider in addition to a multi-course gourmet meal. Holiday musical acts and carolers will also perform outside the train station from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 18, 19, 23, and 24.

Ring in the new year with sparkling wine and vineyard views.

Guests are invited to book an upgraded lunch experience on either the Gourmet Express or the Vista Dome trains on Dec. 31. On the ride, the train will offer a special menu along with a welcome toast of sparkling wine. New Year's décor, including a festive 2022 balloon arch, will also be available for photo opportunities in the train station.