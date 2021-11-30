Nothing like hopping across the pond for the holidays...without having to leave home.

London's Christmas Light Display on Carnaby Street Is Going Virtual This Year — How to See It From Home

If you can't make it to London this Christmas, one of the city's most famous holiday light displays will come to you.

London's Carnaby Street is going digital with its holiday lights this year allowing people from all over the world to see the 600 neon sparkling lights and a new landmark arch in a dazzling display right on their own devices.

When logging on to the Carnaby Street website. participants will find a 360° viewing experience to take in the illuminated London streets. The site also includes a shared feature, allowing Christmas-light-lovers to explore Carnaby Street together, from wherever they are in the world.

Carnaby 360 tour on a laptop Credit: Courtesy of Carnaby London

"We are delighted to be able to share the Carnaby Christmas experience in this digital way," Simon Quayle, the director of Shaftesbury (which manages the area), said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "We hope that the 360° tour brings fun and joy to family and friends around the world to see the amazing installation."

Every year, the London shopping district is decorated in some of the city's most vibrant colors, with vibrant displays of Christmas lights at every angle. This year, the area is themed as "Carnaby Kaleidoscope," in partnership with Choose Love, a charity that provides aid to refugees.

"Kaleidoscope" represents the ever-changing pattern of colors but also the term for a group of butterflies. As such, this year's Carnaby lights feature 600 neon butterflies soaring above the streets. They are supposed to represent spiritual rebirth, transformation, change, hope, and life.

Carnaby 360 tour on an iPhone Credit: Courtesy of Carnaby London

Choose Love has opened a shop in Carnaby where passersby can shop real items for refugees and displaced communities. Shoppers can purchase hot meals, sleeping bags, legal advice, or medical care that will go to displaced people around the world.