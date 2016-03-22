Here's Where Airbnb Travelers Are Headed for Labor Day Weekend
Travelers looking to get away are favoring mid-sized cities like Kansas City, Mo., Philadelphia, Pa., and Anchorage, Alaska, the company shared with T+L.
Here's Where You Can Save Big on a Last-minute Labor Day Trip This Year
Summer isn't over just yet.
Airbnb Sees Major Increase in Travelers Looking for a Quiet, Nature-filled Labor Day Weekend
Vacationing at a social distance is still a priority as Airbnb travelers are heading to more remote locations, less than 300 miles away from home.