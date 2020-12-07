One lucky Jim Beam fan can get it all for just $17.95.

Jim Beam Wants to Turn Your Yard Into a Socially Distant Bar With Giant Snow Globes and a Bartender

Jim Beam is about to make your driveway the coolest one on the block this holiday season.

The company announced its newest offering, the one-of-a-kind “Beam Snow Globe” experience, which will allow a small group of friends and family to sip a cocktail together in the perfect social distance setting,

According to the company, it will come to your home this season to set up a unique snow globe experience for a night in your front yard, backyard, or driveway so you can party with your loved ones in style.

The setup includes three individual, enlarged “snow globe” domes (with seating for one to two people in each), which each come decorated with elements inspired by the company’s iconic American Stillhouse in Clermont, Kentucky.

Beyond the domes, the experience will also come with a physically distant, licensed bartender to craft classic bourbon cocktails (guests must provide their own bottle of Jim Beam, and there will be a limit of two cocktails per guest).

The domes also come kitted with a high-quality speaker system so guests can safely communicate dome to dome with their fellow revelers. Glassware, bar tools, mixers, seating, and heaters are included as needed.

So, how can you get in on the fun? Well, you better be ready to act fast.

On Dec. 10, shortly after 12 p.m. EST, the snow globe experience will be made available to fans of the brand who are 21 years old or older on the Jim Beam e-Store. All it will set back the lucky person who snags it is $17.95, which represents the year the Beam family first distilled bourbon.

“Here at Jim Beam, we’re all about bringing people together safely and responsibly over a glass of bourbon,” Fred Noe, Jim Beam’s seventh-generation master distiller, shared in a statement. “While we wish we could welcome folks to the Jim Beam American Stillhouse for the holidays this year, instead we’re bringing the spirit of Kentucky to a few bourbon lovers with this unique ‘Beam Snow Globe’ experience and some bourbon cocktails.”

The recipient will be sent an email with proof of purchase, followed by an email from a Jim Beam representative to schedule the day and time of the experience, which will be available any time from Dec. 17 to 22 (subject to local conditions and protocols).

Those interested in learning more about the experience should follow Jim Beam on Twitter now.