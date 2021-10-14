This Hotel's 'Stranger Things' Suite Will Transport You to the Upside Down

It's October, which means hotels are pulling out all the stops to ensure this spooky season is unlike any other. While others may be hosting small Halloween events, Graduate Bloomington is going above and beyond with its new Upside Down Experience.

As a nod to Stranger Things and the show's setting in the fictitious town of Hawkins, Indiana, the Graduate Bloomington is offering a guest room and package that includes a highly detailed recreation of the Wheeler's basement and Byers' family living room.

The bedroom in the Stranger Things Halloween Suite at the Graduate Hotels Credit: Brett Bulthuis/Courtesy of Graduate Hotels

According to a statement provided to Travel + Leisure, the package transports guests to the Stranger Things universe, thanks to small touches like Hopper's Triple Decker Eggo Extravaganza delivered right to their door, bikes for exploring town, and a vintage Polaroid camera to document the stay.

The Stranger Things Halloween Suite at the Graduate Hotels Credit: Brett Bulthuis/Courtesy of Graduate Hotels

The package also includes the suite stay, oversized walkie-talkies to share with travel companions, a Dungeons & Dragons game complete with Will's purple wizard cloak, and two tickets to the WonderLab Museum of Science, Health & Technology.

The string lights at the Stranger Things Halloween Suite at the Graduate Hotels Credit: Brett Bulthuis/Courtesy of Graduate Hotels

The suite also comes adorned with the iconic alphabet wall used by the kids to communicate from the Upside Down in the show, various furniture affixed to the ceiling (again referencing the Upside Down), some Farrah Fawcett hair spray so guests can get into full '80s character, the Byers' floral wallpaper and two-seater couch with crocheted pillows, the Wheeler's basement wood paneling, retro board games, a vintage cassette player, and even a crushed Coke can (pre-crushed by Eleven).

Details of the Stranger Things Halloween Suite at the Graduate Hotels Credit: Brett Bulthuis/Courtesy of Graduate Hotels

The immersive installation is just the latest iteration of Graduate Hotels' pop culture moments portfolio, which already includes the Home Alone King McCallister Experience at Graduate Evanston and the Dolly Parton 9 to 5 Suite at Graduate Nashville.