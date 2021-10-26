Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Real Housewives of New York City alumna Dorinda Medley is here to ensure your house is the spookiest on the block for Halloween.

Each year, Medley turns her beloved Berkshires estate, Blue Stone Manor, into a haunted mansion unlike any other where she hosts her famous friends for a Halloween treat fest. And this year will be no different.

We got a glimpse of all the magic that's in store for Medley's guests as she gave us a quick video walkthrough on Zoom, all starting with her brand-new screaming doorbell thanks to Ring.

"This way, I can then decide if I let you in or not," Medley said with a laugh as she showed off her high-tech Halloween toy, which also came with its own seasonal faceplate to make it just a bit scarier. "It helps to take the 1902 house and make it a smart haunted house," she said.

Inside, Medley has adorned every corner with "goblins, ghouls, old, and new" to ensure her Dracula dinner party is the event of the season. According to Medley, her decor includes bleeding candles, Dracula plates, and black beaded mats for that moody, dark feel. Want to make your house just as decked out as Medley's?

Here are a few products we spotted in her house so you can "make it nice" this Halloween.

Echo Show 10

The Echo Show 10 is the star of Medley's Halloween. The 10.1-inch HD screen allows her to make video calls, follow recipes while cooking her Halloween feast, or interact with Alexa to order any last-minute tricks and treats.

Halloween Spider Web Lights

Set the mood with these Halloween Spider Web Lights. Measuring in at just over three feet in diameter, the black spider web comes with 70 orange lights to cast the perfect color onto your Halloween space. There are also three lighting modes including steady on, flash, and fade, so you can set the tone, too.

Lighted Pop-up Pumpkin

Bring a little whimsy to your Halloween decor with these adorable light-up pumpkins and ghosts. The pumpkins and white ghost with witch hats each come with 40 LED cool white lights for just enough glimmer to bring to the table. They're also perfect for an outdoor display to welcome in the friendly neighborhood trick-or-treaters.

Halloween Hanging Ghost

For a bit more of a fright fest, grab this hanging ghost to display on your door. This nearly five-foot-tall ghost is voice activated and can make sounds when someone approaches. For added effect, it also has flexible arms that you can adjust to different poses, and it can easily be tied and fixed to any overhanging area.

Blood Curtains