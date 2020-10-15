Brave Ghost Hunters Can Spend Dawn to Dusk Locked Inside One of Nevada’s Most Haunted Places

The hosts of Ghost Adventures claim to have documented the “most compelling paranormal evidence ever captured” at the Washoe Club.

Spooky season is in full effect with Halloween just around the corner, and a rare blue moon scheduled to make an appearance on the ghoulish holiday. For believers in all things paranormal, it’s the perfect time to head to Nevada’s Washoe Club — once featured on Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures — and spend the night interacting with its ghostly residents.

Located in Virginia City just 35 miles southeast of Reno, the Washoe Club earned its status in the late 1800s as a resting place for both miners and luxury-seekers. Centuries later, it’s the club’s haunted history that draws visitors, including Ghost Adventures’ hosts, who claim to have documented the “most compelling paranormal evidence ever captured” during their visit to Washoe.

Image zoom Courtesy of Travel Nevada

While 40-minute ghost tours are available at the club daily, more daring ghost hunters can opt for a dawn-to-dusk “lockdown” experience during which their group will have private access to all three floors of the Washoe Club, the spiral staircase, and the crypt where some of the most chilling experiences have been reported.

During the lockdown experience, guests will walk in the footsteps of Ulysses S. Grant, actor Edwin Booth, and other famous visitors of the Washoe Club — all while attempting to uncover the truth behind the club’s haunted mysteries. They’ll be led through their investigations with the help of a guide, as well as the latest scientific gadgets and technology used to confront paranormal activity and document their evidence.

The experience costs $400 per group and all participants are also required to become a basic member of The Washoe Club Restoration Project at the $20 level. Though Halloween season may be a particularly appealing time to try this ghost-filled experience, it is also available year-round.

Guests who live to tell the tale of their night at The Washoe Club can continue their blast from the past experience by exploring Virginia City’s mining history. For more information, visit the city’s official website.