While some haunted houses can seem a little hokey — filled with actors dressed as ghouls, goblins, mad scientists, and Frankenstein's monsters — there are several spots around the globe with reputations for being truly haunted, so we've rounded up the 30 most haunted places in the world.

Some of these places are shrouded in mystery, with legends passed down for centuries. Others are much newer, but are steeped in their tragic pasts. Whether these places are from the 12th or 20th century, each has an interesting history — with plenty of ghost sightings and creepy experiences.

Ghost hunters everywhere are always trying to catch a glimpse of a ghost wandering a haunted hallway, hear mysterious voices in an empty room, or even feel a chill as they're investigating a dark corridor. Luckily enough, there are numerous reportedly haunted places that are open for public tours or even overnight stays.

No matter where you are in the world, there's probably a haunted house, hotel, or old historical site that's waiting for you to visit. Not only are there plenty of places to send a chill up your spine in the U.S. — from the Winchester Mystery House in California to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania — there are lots of eerie destinations across the pond, too.

Ghosts, strange sounds and lights, and even UFO experiences have been reported at these famous places in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Romania, and as far as Australia, the Philippines, and China.

Here are 30 of the most haunted places in the world.