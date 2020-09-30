The Mayor of Hell Wants You to Take His Job for One Night

Forget trick-or-treating this Halloween. It’s time for you to go straight to Hell — and we mean that in the best way possible.

John Colone, the self-proclaimed ″mayor" of Hell, Michigan, is partnering up with Airbnb to invite guests to come and take over his post for three nights in October.

“I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season,” Cologne said in a statement. “And to our guests and soon-to-be Mayors, I trust you’ll find that there is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth — we can’t wait to show you a helluva good time!”

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

While taking over the post, guests will sleep inside the mayor’s own house, which Airbnb says is “outfitted with Hell’s finest.” This includes a comfy queen bed, along with gothic-inspired decor and plenty of goodies to make a devilishly good cup of coffee. “We’ve all had coffee from hell, but the coffee in Hell is really quite heavenly,” Airbnb said.

With the stay, the new mayor will also get the chance to explore the town responsibly, including grabbing a bite to eat at the Hell Hole Diner, carving local pumpkins, and getting to sit outside at the home’s cozy fire pit.

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

Want in? Sorry, this mayorship is only open to Michigan residents. However, if you live in the state, you can request to book the stay starting on Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. EST on Airbnb. But, you better act fast as there are just three individual, one-night reservations, which will take place on Oct. 18, 21, and 24. Each stay is appropriately priced at $31 (plus taxes and fees) in honor of Halloween.