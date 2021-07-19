Halloween Horror Nights Return to Universal Theme Parks

A general view of the atmosphere during Halloween Horror Nights opening at Universal Orlando Resort on September 14, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.

Halloween enthusiasts and horror film junkies finally have something to celebrate, thanks to the recent announcement that Halloween Horror Nights will return this year to both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

After the pandemic forced Universal's Florida and California theme parks to cancel last year's spooky festivities, Halloween Horror Nights is coming back this September, with plans to be even scarier than before.

This year, thrill seekers will find "scare zones," haunted mazes, and more, all dedicated to new and classic horror films. At both parks, these temporary, scream-inducing attractions are based on "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "The Bride of Frankenstein" and Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House."

"It's a nightmare come true to bring Netflix's 'The Haunting of Hill House' to life for our guests this year at Halloween Horror Nights," said Charles Gray, senior show director for Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort, in a statement. "The show brought true horror to the masses, similar to what we've provided our guests at this event for nearly 30 years."

Universal Orlando will also feature a haunted house based on the movie "Beetlejuice."

The thousands of guests who attend this event every night can expect to walk through haunted houses and mazes filled with "scare-actors" who will pop out from hidden corners, startle parkgoers with chainsaws, and even chase after them. Don't worry, though, these scare-actors know their limits and will never touch a guest, no matter how close they may get.

Halloween Horror Nights will return to Universal Orlando Resort on Sept. 3 and Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 9, and run through Oct. 31 on select dates.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort already on sale, while those interested in attending in California can sign up to receive an email when new attractions are announced and ticket sales open up.