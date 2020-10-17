13 Ways to Celebrate Halloween at Home This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Spending Halloween at home doesn’t have to be boring. You might not get to partake in festive traditions like trick-or-treating or visiting a haunted house this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can find ways to make your quarantine Halloween your best yet. Here are 13 of our best ideas for celebrating Halloween at home.

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

1. Get all dressed up, even if there’s nowhere to go.

Even if you’re not going trick-or-treating this year, you can still get into the festive spirit by dressing up in your favorite costume at home. Target has an out-of-this-world selection of Halloween costumes, including adaptive costumes for all ages. With a range of adorable family costumes, you can easily match your crew for at-home celebrations this year, and Target’s adorable pet costumes mean your furry friends can join in on the fun, too. Host a virtual Zoom costume contest with friends and family to show off your look.

2. Tell, watch, or read ghost stories.

Take a virtual tour of famous haunted houses for a first-hand look into some of these eerie homes and hotels, or check out our list of the most haunted cities in America for some frightening tales about the ghosts that call them home.

Image zoom Getty Images

3. Carve a pumpkin.

Can you really celebrate Halloween without carving a pumpkin? Upgrade your pumpkin carving tools with this top-rated carving kit and these pumpkin punchers that make creating a perfect jack-o'-lantern super-easy.

4. Pump up the spooky jams.

Get into the festive spirit with a Halloween playlist. This Spotify playlist features classics like “Ghostbusters,” “Monster Mash,” and many, many more, so you can dance the night away. If you don’t already have a quality Bluetooth speaker, now’s the time to invest in one — this Bose portable smart speaker is a great option.

Image zoom Getty Images

5. Mix up a potion of your own.

Every night is ghoul’s night this October, so mix up a potion of your own with a festive drink. Serve your favorite cocktails inside hollowed-out mini pumpkins, and garnish them with gummy worms, candy corn, or plastic spiders. Need some wine, beer, or liquor delivered ASAP? Check out Minibar or Saucey to have all your drink ingredients sent straight to your door.

Image zoom Getty Images

6. Have a scary movie night.

It’s spooky season, so watching your favorite scary movie is a must. And don’t worry if you’re not into scary movies — there are plenty of funny Halloween flicks to choose from, too. Netflix has a ton of films and TV shows, including “Poltergeist” and “The Addams Family” (1991). “Parasite,” “Us,” and “Children of the Corn” are among the popular scary movies available on Hulu. Find family-friendly Halloween movies like “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and more on Disney+.

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

7. Do a (virtual) tarot card reading.

Looking for something unique to do this Halloween? Learn about the history of tarot card practice before getting a reading of your own — you might be surprised by what you hear.

To book: airbnb.com, from $50 per person

8. “Boo” your friends or family.

Share the festive joy with friends, family, and neighbors while maintaining a safe, social distance by surprising them with a doorstep delivery of Halloween treats.

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

9. Watch a magic show from home.

You don’t have to leave the house to enjoy live entertainment this Halloween. Airbnb Experiences is bringing magic acts from around the globe straight to your living room. These two magicians will delight audiences with a show before revealing some of their tricks so you can practice at home.

To book: airbnb.com, from $26 per person, and airbnb.com, from $25 per person

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

10. Decorate according to your Halloween aesthetic.

Whether you’re going for a spooky haunted house look or more of an adorable pumpkin patch vibe, decorating for the holiday is a must, even if it’s just for yourself. This fall foliage-inspired wreath will add some flair to your front door, these bat decals are perfect for adding a spooky touch to any room, and these jack-o'-lantern string lights can brighten up your indoor or outdoor space.

11. Create your perfect Halloween grazing board.

Halloween-themed grazing boards are the festive snack option you didn’t know you needed. Create an autumnal harvest feast by adding seasonal fruits (figs, cranberries, pumpkins, and apples) to your meat and cheese board, then throw in a handful of your favorite fall sweets. Pro tip: Cut a soft cheese like brie using a ghost-shaped cookie cutter for an adorably spooky touch.

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

12. Learn about autumn traditions around the world.

Even though Halloween is a huge deal in the U.S., other holidays take center stage in countries around the world in late October and early November. Día de los Muertos is one of the most famous — and you can learn all about it during Traditions of Mexico's Day of the Dead, a virtual Airbnb Experience.

To book: airbnb.com, from $17 per person

13. Look out for the rare Halloween blue moon.

A rare blue moon will rise on Halloween this year, so be sure to peek outside after dark to take in this celestial event. And no, it won’t actually be blue — it’s called a “blue moon” because it’s the second full moon in the month.