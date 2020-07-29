A Drive-thru Haunted House Is Coming to Orlando and It Promises to Be Terrifying and Socially Distanced

People are getting creative in the age of coronavirus.

To help maintain a sense of normalcy this fall, a group in Orlando is introducing a new haunted experience just in time for Halloween. But, rather than having guests enter a home where they may be exposed to the virus, the group is creating the world’s first “Haunted Road” for a drive-thru fright.

According to Orlando Weekly, the Haunted Road will be the first “immersive, completely contactless drive-thru Halloween experience.” The group behind the plan told the paper the road will be a fully original and theatrical story played out in a drive-thru scene.

The story, the team shared in a statement, “presents familiar characters like you have never seen them before. As guests drive through each nightmarish scene, they’ll be immersed into a ghastly rendition of an untold story of Rapunzel as she journeys into a world of disarray, faces bloodcurdling creatures — and hundreds of shocking scares.”

Truly, it should be a horrifying (in a good way) experience as the team behind the road is led by Jessica Mariko, a seasoned executive producer who also created other interactive experiences throughout Orlando. The storyline will also be written by Nick Graves, who worked with Walt Disney Entertainment for 23 years.

"With the arts and entertainment industry at a standstill, and an increasing need to find new, safe outdoor entertainment, we knew it was the perfect time to develop a unique Halloween experience so everyone can enjoy a dose of horror this upcoming Halloween season, from the comfort of their car,” Mariko shared in the statement.

Don’t worry if you have kids and want to see the drive-thru experience too. According to News Channel 8, the team behind the Haunted Road will also offer a family-friendly version of the drive during the daylight hours on select weekends.

Right now, the experience is still in its planning phases, but it is looking to cast a few local actors in the coming weeks. News Channel 8 reported that virtual auditions will take place Aug. 13-16.