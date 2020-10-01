Prepare to shake in your boots, because this is going to be the ultimate scare.

This Old Western Town in Ohio Is Going to Be the Halloween Attraction of Your Nightmares

In a town called Bravado you’ll probably need a lot of bravado in order to get through this Halloween attraction. The “Old West” town, located in Williamsburg, Ohio, is set up to look and feel like the 19th century, complete with sheriffs, town folk, and old cowboys.

Perhaps the most unique part of the attraction is its trail. The trail itself is like a town-wide haunted house or escape room with no walls, centered around a narrative that takes you back to the 1800s when a mysterious “family” enters the town and pulls the townsfolk into a strange cult. The trail begins at a “desecrated church,” where actors will be tasked with trying to “convert” visitors to their cult.

Image zoom Courtesy of Terror Town

“The town was once pleasant until Obediah and his 'family' showed up. They began pushing their strange beliefs on everyone. Before we knew it, the town had fallen into a dark place. They converted our town's church, killed our priest, and cursed him to his throne,” it says on the trail description on the All Hallow’s Eve Terror Town website. “They began accusing people for not following, murdering innocent folks. Some people were taken away. The ones that returned were incredibly different, some never to be seen again.”

Understandably, the trail is only for people aged 16 and over. The All Hallow’s Eve website suggests that visitors wear comfortable clothes (or even period-appropriate clothes) that they don’t mind getting dirty. The experience itself also offers two modes: sStandard and Ultimate Horror. The Standard mode is still scary but generally guarantees that actors will not physically interact with you.

The Ultimate Horror mode gives visitors a red bracelet that tells actors that they can interact with you and ask you to be part of scenes. It also states that even if you begin the trail with your friends, you could end up completely alone in various scenarios, “blood-drenched, tortured in an asylum cell, locked up as a prisoner, buried alive, and endless other scenarios.” While the attraction states that safety is the main priority in these scenarios, it is clearly not for the faint of heart. Luckily, anyone who chooses this experience can decide not to continue if it “gets too real.”

The trail also does not require you to stand in line, so you can enjoy the rest of the town. While you’re waiting for your turn on the trail, you can enjoy horror movies being screened all night long, play games like ax-throwing, cornhole, horseshoes, and more, eat or drink at the town’s three restaurants and two saloons, or shop at the 25 retail outlets like the candy shop and other Halloween-inspired souvenir stores. Visitors will receive a text message 30 minutes before they are up to head down the trail.

Tickets for this terrifying evening of frights cost $25 for the standard mode and $35 for the “red bracelet” upgrade. The town will be observing health and safety guidelines for coronavirus, including mandatory masks, social distancing, and hand sanitation throughout the venue. More information can be found about these policies online.

The town opens every night between Sept. 4 and Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at The Festival Site grounds are in Williamsburg, Ohio.